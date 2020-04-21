Ventilators Market was Estimated to be US$ 2,660 Mn in 2018 and is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.4% Over the Forecast Period, Says Absolute Markets Insights

- Ventilators Market Owing to Increasing Demand for Cardiovascular and Respiratory Assistance in Critical Patients Suffering from COVID-19

PUNE, India, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global ventilators market was estimated to be US$ 2,660 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 5,961.8 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period. Rise in outbreak of global pandemic coronavirus or COVID-19 have increased the number of patients affected with severe respiratory illness resulting in increased demand for ventilators in critical cases wherein respiratory support is required. The use of ventilators have been reserved only for critical cases owing to the potential side effects of the procedure when used in incorrect conditions. The support characteristics of the ventilators are utilized until the patient's respiratory system is unable to function on its own. Concerns have risen with respect to the duration of usage with respect to ventilators in cases of COVID-19. Medical professionals have been monitoring patients closely to limit the adverse effects of the process of artificial ventilation.

Request for Sample Copy of This [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=553

It has been observed that around 3% cases of COVID-19 have been termed in the critical category. The population in this category has a higher probability of facing difficulties with respect to their respiratory system. Medical professionals utilize various instruments to understand the respiratory capabilities of the patients. In conditions wherein limited natural respiration is observed to be affecting the patient's bodily systems, the doctors are utilizing mechanical ventilation methods. These methods provide the patient with the required airflow in order to maintain the regular processes in the body. During ventilation, medical staff also monitors the effects on other systems of the patient. The higher risks on the bodily functions due to intubation for ventilator usage makes it important for accurate analysis of the patient from doctors and medical staff. According to the results of the procedure, doctors decide the optimal duration of ventilation to be prescribed for healthy recovery of the patient. All these factors are increasing the demand for global ventilators market.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of ventilators market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=553

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of the end-use hospital and clinics would hold a significant share in the market. Growing prevalence of critical conditions in terms of cardiovascular functioning in healthcare centers are expected to be a key factor for the growing demand of ventilators in hospitals.

According to the ventilation method utilized to treat the patients, invasive method is observed to be utilized in majority of cases. This is primarily due to the growing critical conditions observed in patients related to the cardiac system. This has led to a larger segment of the revenue to be generated from this method.

Depending on the regions, North America and Europe are prominent region for use of ventilators. The major reason for the same is the rise in outbreak of coronavirus or COVID-19 and rise in cardiovascular diseases.

and are prominent region for use of ventilators. The major reason for the same is the rise in outbreak of coronavirus or COVID-19 and rise in cardiovascular diseases. Some of the players operating in the ventilators market are Bio-Med Devices, Bunnell Incorporated, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Getinge AB, Hamilton Medical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Smiths Group plc, and VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC. amongst others.

Request for [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=553

Ventilators Market:

By Ventilation Method

Invasive



Non-Invasive

By Application

Adults



Neonatal



Pediatric

By End Use

Healthcare Centers



Emergency Services

By Positioning

Stationary



Portable

By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico





Rest of North America



Europe



France





The UK





Spain





Germany





Italy





Nordic Countries





Denmark







Finland







Iceland







Sweden







Norway





Benelux Union





Belgium







The Netherlands







Luxembourg





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





New Zealand





Australia





South Korea





Southeast Asia





Indonesia







Thailand







Malaysia







Singapore







Rest of Southeast Asia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Egypt





Kuwait





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Get Full Information of this premium [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Ventilators-Market-2019-2027-553

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: [email protected]

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/831667/Absolute_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Absolute Markets Insights