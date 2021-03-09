Verification Procedure of 6500 Employees Has Begun On Behalf of Government For Capable Candidates to Introspect The Work Profile In T.J.A.P.S.K.B.S.K

NEW DELHI, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Tapshil Jati Adibasi Praktan Sainik Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra" (Vill- Gentegory, P.S. - Dhaniakhali P.O. - Palashy, Dist - Hooghly, Pin - 712303, West Bengal). It is the result of tireless effort and contribution of 6500 employees of this department that thousands of youth have become capable of securing permanent job opportunity in West Bengal. Verification procedure has been started on behalf of government from 30/12/2020 to introspect the work profile in T.J.A.P.S.K.B.S.K.

The verification agenda started from Datan Block Office and Belda Block Office, West Midnapore on the pre mentioned date. Later verification process proceeded to Sonarpur Sector cum Block Office on 04/01/2021. Amta District Office cum Amta-I, Amta-II Block Office, Bagnan-I, Bagnan-II Block Office were invigilated and verified on 09/01/2021. Then the verification process approached to Malda District and substantiated English Bazar District Office cum Block Office, Chanchal-I, Chanchal-II Block Office, Harishchandrapur Block Office, Habibpur Block Office, Ratua Block Office, Gazole Block Office cum Project Office on 16/01/2021. Verification process also moved to Dikshin Dinajpur District and inspected Banshihari Block Office. Later on 31/01/2021 verification process wielded to Hooghly District and Goghat-I & Goghat-II Block Office and were verified throughout. Sector Offices of Bankura District, East Midnapore District, West Midnapore District and Jhargram District were respectively verified by several respective teams on 31/01/21. Later Burdwan District Office was inspected on 06/02/21. Correspondence Office of "Tapsil Jati Adibasi Praktan Sainik Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra (Vill- Gentegory, P.S. - Dhaniakhali, P.O. - Palashy, Dist - Hooghly, Pin - 712303) was verified on 10/02/21. Onwards the inspection process wielded to North 24 Parganas District and verified Basirhat (Block Office) on 17/02/21. After that Cooch Behar-ll (Pundibari) Block Office of Cooch Behar District, Alipurduar District Office (Falkata) and Dhupguri Block Office of Jalpaiguri District were invigilated and introspected on 19/02/21. Later on the next date of 20/02/21 Mainaguri Block Office of Jalpaiguri District and Jalpaiguri District Office were verified. Finally, verification team approached to Darjeeling District and verified the District Office on 22/02/21.

About TJAPSKBSK

In 1975, former Prime Minister Mrs. Indira Gandhi undertook a scheme for the development of our nation. The principal objective of this was the development of the backward people of the village. She undertook the 20 point programme to realise this. She created an organization called Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra to materialize this goal .She herself named this organization. Although, on 14th February 1982, the responsibility of this huge work plan was given to late Mr. Atul Kumar Chakraborty, the then General Director of this organization. The name of this organization was changed From Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra to Tapsil Jati Adibashi Praktan Sainik Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra on 1st March, 1983.

With a dedicated work force of nearly 6,500 committed people and having organisation presence in 18 districts of West Bengal, 'Tapsil Jati Adibashi Praktan Sainik Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra' has the required in infrastructural competence to execute the ambitious programmes and policies of the Government. Ever since our inception, the stalwarts who headed the organization devoted the organizational force for the service of humanity and the core area of the activity comprise the development of needy and deprived segments of society. With our reach and presence, we have tried our best to educate the artisans, poor laborers, fishermen and peasants to use innovative ideas in order to increase their income.

NOTES:

This is to inform whomsoever concerned, from Soumen Koley (Secretary) of TJAPSKBSK that some people are using a fake logo of TJAPSKBSK. A case of treachery has already been filed against the individual and TJAPSKBSK has achieved a verdict under the absolute order. The overview of the order can be viewed on the website.

Soumen Koley,

Secretary

TJAPSKBSK

Phone: +91-8860597565

