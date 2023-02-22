Verizon Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Strong Reliability, Coverage, Speed and Support Capabilities with Its Enterprise Fixed Wireless Access Solution

Verizon's Wireless Business Internet FWA solution delivers an excellent mix of network coverage, performance, pricing, service, and support, helping to make it the preferred enterprise FWA vendor.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the US enterprise fixed wireless access (FWA) market and, based on its findings, recognizes Verizon with the 2022 US Enterprise Fixed Wireless Access Product Leadership Award. The company offers reliable, secure, and affordable wireless broadband connectivity to businesses through Verizon's Wireless Business Internet service (offered by Verizon as LTE Business Internet and 5G Business Internet).

2022 United States Enterprise Fixed Wireless Access Product Leadership Award

An FWA-based service, LTE Business Internet operates on Verizon's nationwide low-band wireless network and is enabled through an out-of-box internet gateway device or compatible bring-your-own-device (BYOD) hardware. It is ideal for use cases such as small office connectivity, mobile retail, kiosks, and temporary business locations. Delivered through Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband in the mid- and high-band (mmWave) spectrum, Verizon's 5G Business Internet enables advanced connectivity designed to support innovative 5G use cases and constantly scaling needs for enterprise connectivity.

Verizon works closely with customers to help them understand what is available in their area, what their data throughput needs are, and how it can best accommodate them using LTE Business Internet or 5G Business Internet. With Verizon, businesses get a differentiated opportunity to aggregate broadband connectivity because it can act as a single carrier for their fixed and wireless connectivity needs.

Vikrant Gandhi, vice president at Frost & Sullivan, noted, "As businesses come up with new ideas to leverage 5G connectivity and edge computing to deliver innovative customer experiences, Verizon is impeccably positioned to support them on their digital journeys by delivering an integrated suite of connectivity, computing, and application solutions."

Businesses can deploy FWA as the primary or only connection, a parallel connection, or a backup connection. Regardless of the deployment model, Verizon's Wireless Business Internet performs at the highest level. Wireless Business Internet from Verizon can help businesses maintain connectivity and easily re-establish it if their fixed broadband is disrupted due to natural events.

"Verizon's multipurpose wireless network is designed from the ground up to meet enterprises' evolving needs, and the company has the right assets in place to adapt quickly without sacrificing performance and reliability," said Gandhi. For its overall strong performance and market position, Verizon earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 United States Product Leadership Award in the enterprise FWA market.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

