Vestas secures a new 54 MW order in India

SINGAPORE and SYDNEY, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestas has secured a 54 MW order to power a renewable energy project in Maharashtra, India. The customer and project details are undisclosed. The agreement comprises of supply and installation of 15 V155-3.6 MW wind turbines. For Vestas, this marks the first order for the V155-3.6 MW wind turbine variant, one of the most powerful wind turbines available in India.

Deliveries of the turbines are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2022, while commissioning is expected to begin in the last quarter of 2022.

The project and customer names are undisclosed.

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service onshore and offshore wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 151 GW of wind turbines in 86 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 129 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 29,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

