Vestian Unveils New Global Brand Identity

Reinforcing Commitment to Business-Focused Real Estate Solutions

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestian, a leading global corporate real estate services firm, today announced the launch of its new brand identity. This rebrand reflects the company's rapid international growth and reinforces its commitment to providing end-to-end real estate solutions exclusively for businesses worldwide.

The new brand identity emphasizes Vestian's unique position as a global leader in corporate real estate, offering personalized strategies that align real estate decisions with business objectives. The rebrand encompasses a complete visual overhaul, including a refreshed logo, website and overall design system, to better communicate Vestian's value proposition to ambitious businesses across diverse industries.

At the core of this rebranding effort is Vestian's renewed commitment to its clients, encapsulated in the philosophy "We put real estate to work." This guiding principle underscores Vestian's dedication to transforming real estate from a mere necessity into a strategic asset that drives business success.

"Our new brand identity is a reflection of our evolution and our vision for the future," said Michael Silver, Chairman of Vestian. "As we've expanded our global footprint, we've remained steadfast in our commitment to serving businesses exclusively. This rebrand reinforces our promise to deliver transparent, innovative real estate solutions that drive business success."

Shrinivas Rao, CEO of Vestian, added, "This rebranding initiative marks a significant milestone in our journey. It's not just about a new look; it's about reaffirming our dedication to putting real estate to work for our clients. We're excited to showcase how our global expertise and personalized approach can transform real estate from a cost center into a strategic asset for businesses worldwide."

The rebrand comes at a time of significant growth for Vestian, which has expanded its presence across North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. For more information about Vestian and its services, visit www.vestian.com.

About Vestian: Vestian is a global corporate real estate services firm dedicated to providing end-to-end real estate solutions for businesses worldwide. With a commitment to transparency and innovation, Vestian helps ambitious companies align their real estate strategies with their business objectives.

CONTACT: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499413/vestian_full_logo_Logo.jpg