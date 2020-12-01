VIBGYOR Group of Schools hosts first virtual edition of Model United Nations

Social and economic impact of COVID-19, and gender inequality were among the topics discussed in the conference

Rajdeep Sardesai and Sonu Sood also congratulated student delegates in the closing ceremony

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VIBGYOR Group of Schools' highly-acclaimed event, VIBGYOR Model United Nations (VIBGYOR-MUN), was, for the first time, hosted virtually this year, to ensure the safety of all the participants amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The proceedings of VIBGYOR Virtual Model United Nations (VV-MUN) were graced by Arne Jan Flølo, Consul General, Royal Norwegian Consulate General, and Zane Wilmans, Director, Protexx Risk Management, who delivered the keynote speeches.

VV-MUN is an online simulation of the global intergovernmental organisation, United Nations, which aims to foster international cooperation, and maintain peace, security and friendly relations among nations. Students participate in the simulation, as delegates of various UN Committees, with a view to understanding the operations of the organisation, and to learn about diplomacy and international relations. Over 350 students from schools across the country participated in the two-day virtual event, and deliberated on various vital issues, such as measures to combat crimes against humanity, social and economic impact of COVID-19, and gender inequality in economic and trade sectors.

Speaking about VIBGYORMUN, Kavita Sahay Kerawalla, Vice Chairperson, VIBGYOR Group of Schools, said, "VV-MUN was conceived with the goal of providing all students with a forum to actively engage with the global society and world-transforming ideas. Through this event, participants gain awareness about various, globally important political, social and health issues, and learn the core values of the United Nations. They also get to understand how and why their active representation and participation can help solve even the most pressing issues that the world faces. As one of our most impactful initiatives, VV-MUN provides an impetus to their individual efforts, and helps nurture young dreams of making the world a better place."

Congratulating student delegates and VV-MUN team during the closing ceremony, Rajdeep Sardesai, Consulting Editor, India Today Group, said, "We are in the middle of a global pandemic, it is clear that we need to work together as a global community and rise above national boundaries. Hence, it is now more important than ever, to organize a Model United Nations to make the youth realise the importance of discussing issues that matter in the present and future."

Actor Sonu Sood said, "Fostering a spirit of debate, especially online, is necessary to inspire young people to make an impact. I congratulate student delegates and team VV-MUN for hosting the event with high spirits in these times."

Through debates and discussions on issues of global import, VV-MUN provides students with a forum to discuss how to bring about real, global change, as well as hone vital life skills, such as diplomacy, negotiation, critical thinking, compromise, public speaking, writing, and research, entirely from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Below are the specific topics that were discussed in committee sessions:

United Nations committee on Women (UNW): Gender Inequality in the Economic and Trade Sector

Disarmament and International Security (DISEC): Measures to combat systematic Genocide and crimes against Humanity

All India Political Parties Meet (AIPPM): COVID - 19 and its Social and Economic Impact

About VIBGYORMUN:

What sets the VIBGYORMUN apart from other MUN simulations is that it has been consistently providing top-notch quality MUN experience to its delegates. With a different social theme each year, VIBGYORMUN provides an admirable learning experience to student delegates to be acquainted with the most glaring global issues and try to resolve the same.

About VIBGYOR Group of Schools

Founded in 2004, VIBGYOR Group of Schools, recognized as India's Most Admired Brands in Education 2018, is a leading chain of K-12 schools, known for its quality education and academic excellence. The Group offers a unique range of world-class educational services for the holistic development of students in curricular and co-curricular studies across all its schools. Under the leadership of Mr. Rustom Kerawalla, Founder Chairman of the institution, VIBGYOR Group is set to explore new horizons with 40 schools in 14 major cities, reaching out to more than 55,000 students nationwide.

VIBGYOR High caters to students from Grades 1 to 12, and VIBGYOR Kids, to the Pre-Primary segment, with a student-teacher ratio of 10:1, on an average. VIBGYOR High provides a mixed spectrum of national and international levels of education, in affiliation with CISCE, CBSE and Cambridge International.

VIBGYOR Roots and Rise offers CBSE Board curriculum. VIBGYOR Roots caters to Pre-Primary division while VIBGYOR Rise caters to Primary and Secondary students, with a student-teacher ratio of 15:1 on an average.

SOURCE VIBGYOR Group of Schools