Video Conferencing Market was Estimated to be US$ 6778.21 Mn in 2018 and is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 10.35% Over the Forecast Period, Owing to Increasing Demand for Collaborative Tools for Remote Working; Says Absolute Markets Insights

- Some of the players operating in the video conferencing market are Adobe, Blue Jeans Network, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Clickmeeting, Dialpad,Inc., ezTalks, Facebook, Google Inc., Huawei Technologies Co.

PUNE, India, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The term video conferencing simply means the visual interconnection of people who are present in diverse locations through the medium of the internet. Video conferencing tools are being widely used across various industries to promote team collaboration. Global companies that employ a remote working team deploy video conferencing tools such as Skype for Business and Zoom for online interviews. Due to the widespread promotion of remote working culture, the prominence of these tools is ever increasing. Almost 75% of users believe that the tools help in improving workplace productivity in an organization. With video classrooms now being able to provide large participation among students, the importance of video conferencing tools in the education industry can't be stressed enough. ezTalks, for instance, provides an inter-school video collaboration platform that enables the students to record the sessions for future review. As far as large organizations are concerned, highly secure video conferencing tools are now being provided by companies such as Cisco. Cisco WebEx, for instance, has embedded AI technology which enables you to take down notes using voice commands. The meetings and transcripts can even be edited and shared with ease. With the penetration of the internet, coupled with the advancement in the cloud and AI technology, the global video conferencing market is expected to see considerable growth in the future.

Request for Sample Copy of This [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=541

With the COVID-19 crisis affecting many global markets, a question does arise. Which market seems to be favourable for future investment? The global video conferencing market is, without a doubt, one of those. More than 1/5th of the global population is being forced to stay indoors to mitigate the impact of the virus. Video conference service providers are seeing higher traffic during these times of peril. Microsoft Teams, for instance, reported over 44 million active users each day, in March 2020. This is in comparison to less than 25 million users in November 2019. Zoom has seen a 67% rise in its daily traffic since Jan 2020. The global video conferencing market is also seeing a growing number of new entrants who are hoping to take a piece of the revenue which is currently dominated by major companies such as Zoom, Microsoft and Cisco, which in turn is further aiding for the growth of the market.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=541

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of video conferencing market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

On the basis of offering, the solutions segment is expected to show the maximum growth, due to the increasing demand for cloud-based solutions that promote video conferencing

Large organizations held the larger share of the market revenue in 2018, mainly because of the presence of a higher number of remote working teams that require customized video conferencing solutions.

As far as geography is concerned, the APAC region is expected to show the highest growth during the forecast years. The increasing focus on SMEs and startups in this region by the government bodies is a major reason for this.

Some of the players operating in the video conferencing market are Adobe, Blue Jeans Network, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Clickmeeting, Dialpad,Inc. , ezTalks , Facebook , Google Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. , IBM Corporation, Intermedia.net, Inc., Livestorm SAS, LogMeIn, Inc. , Microsoft, Mitel Networks Corp. , ReadyTalk, Slack Technologies, Inc., StarLeaf, TeamViewer Group, Tencent Meeting and Zoom Video Communications, Inc., amongst others.

Request for [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=541

Video Conferencing Market:

By Offering

Solutions



Cloud





On Premise



Services

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises



Large Enterprises

By End-User

Education



Non-Profit



Healthcare



Retail/Consumer Product



Media and Entertainment



Government



Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)



Information Technology and Telecommunication



Manufacturing



Others

By Platform

Web-based



App-based

By Pricing Model

Freemium



Subscription

By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico





Rest of North America



Europe



France





The UK





Spain





Germany





Italy





Nordic Countries





Denmark







Finland







Iceland







Sweden







Norway





Benelux Union





Belgium







The Netherlands







Luxembourg





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





New Zealand





Australia





South Korea





Southeast Asia





Indonesia







Thailand







Malaysia







Singapore







Rest of Southeast Asia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Egypt





Kuwait





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Get Full Information of this premium [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Video-Conferencing-Market-2019-2027-541

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: [email protected]

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/831667/Absolute_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Absolute Markets Insights