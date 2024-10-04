Vieworks to Showcase VT Sense Series at VISION 2024

ANYANG, South Korea, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vieworks, a leading manufacturer of industrial cameras, is set to introduce its latest innovations at VISION 2024 in Stuttgart, Germany (booth 10E30, October 8th – 10th). Vieworks will showcase a broad selection of industrial cameras and lenses, including the highly anticipated VT Sense Series.

VT Sense Series

As a pioneer in industrial cameras, Vieworks will present a wide range of area scan cameras, with resolution from 0.4 megapixel to 1152 megapixels. The latest VZ Series is a family of compact cameras with GigE and USB 3.0 interfaces, ideal for automated inspection systems across multiple industries.

Among the highlights of Vieworks' cameras will be the TDI (time delayed integration) line scan cameras, renowned for their exceptional sensitivity achieved through up to 256 stages of integration. Available in M42, M58, M72, and M95 mounts from 2k to 23k resolution, these TDI line scan cameras are suitable for various applications in low-light environments.

At the forefront of the TDI line scan lineup is the latest VT Sense Series, equipped with BSI (back-side illuminated) sensors for even higher sensitivity. This newest series boasts unmatched sensitivity as well as excellent quantum efficiency (QE) and signal-to-noise ratio (SNR). The back-side illuminated VT Sense ensures superior image quality in visible, UV (ultraviolet), and NIR (near-infrared) spectrum.

In addition to the camera lineup, Vieworks will also highlight its VEO Series, a family of industrial lenses codeveloped with Schneider Kreuznach. VEO Series is precisely designed to maximize the performance of Vieworks' cameras.

"We are more than thrilled to introduce the all-new VT Sense Series at VISION 2024 and hear what our customers have to say. VISION serves as a great opportunity to engage with our partners," a Vieworks spokesperson remarked. "Our goal for VISION 2024 remains clear: continuing our efforts on being our customers' vision partner and delivering the vision solution to suit their needs."

The world's leading trade fair for machine vision, the two-year cycle VISION anticipates yet another record-breaking attendance in 2024.

About Vieworks Co., Ltd.

With industry-leading technology, Vieworks provides machine vision solutions encompassing industrial cameras, industrial lenses, and machine vision accessories. As your vision partner, Vieworks offers innovative vision and insight for your vision system. For more information, please visit vision.vieworks.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520316/VT_Sense_Series.jpg