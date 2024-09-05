ViewSonic Achieves World's First EPEAT Gold in Signage Displays

Pioneering Sustainability with Interactive Display Solutions

BREA, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual and EdTech solutions, is proud to announce that it has become the world's first brand to achieve a Gold rating from the Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool (EPEAT), the world's premier electronics ecolabel, in the signage display category. This certified ViewBoard interactive display stands out in the category, which encompasses both touch and non-touch displays, demonstrating the company's dedication to providing products that reduce environmental impact during production and use while supporting a circular economy.

ViewSonic has received the world's first EPEAT Gold rating in the Signage Display category.

EPEAT evaluates electronic products based on their environmental impact, and the Gold rating signifies the highest level of environmental performance. Products with a Gold rating meet the most stringent sustainability criteria, including reduced hazardous materials, energy efficiency, and product longevity.

"As a global solution provider, we are committed to ensuring our products and supply chain adhere to the highest eco-friendly standards without compromising on quality," said Bonny Cheng, Chief Operating Officer at ViewSonic. "Achieving the first EPEAT Gold rating in the signage display category is a testament to our relentless pursuit of sustainability. We will continue to provide environmentally responsible solutions that meet and exceed global standards."

Setting a New Standard for Sustainable Interactive Displays

The EPEAT Gold-rated 65" ViewBoard series is made with over 90% post-consumer recycled materials, exceeding the market standard. Designed with environmental responsibility in mind, the ViewBoard series reduces the use of harmful chemicals, ensuring technological advancements while being mindful of the planet.

Another key to achieving the Gold rating is ViewSonic's dedication to promoting a responsible and transparent supply chain. The company assists its suppliers in establishing comprehensive environmental management systems and creating a Full Material Disclosure (FMD) to meet strict criteria. This involves disclosing the substances in the materials, components, and parts, ensuring the product meets the highest environmental standards.

Expanding Sustainability Across ViewSonic's Display Portfolio

In addition to this recent achievement, ViewSonic has a variety of solutions that have been compliant with EPEAT Gold since 2023. The company has also achieved the highest number of EPEAT Silver certifications for its interactive and commercial displays in the signage display category, and 90% of its WorkPro Series monitors are also EPEAT certified.

ViewSonic's EPEAT Gold-rated products encompass the ViewBoard IFP6533 Series, various ergonomic WorkPro monitors, and the ColorPro pre-calibrated monitor, renowned for its exceptional color performance[1]. Furthermore, its laser and LED projector lineups feature energy-saving models with high brightness and lifespans of up to 60,000 hours. These lamp-free light sources offer an eco-friendly alternative to traditional mercury-based lamp projectors.

ViewSonic is committed to sustainability and focuses on social and environmental values. Aiming to exceed environmental regulatory standards, the company actively adopts additional measures to ensure its products and operations set new benchmarks in sustainability standards. By committing to reach net-zero emissions by 2050—a goal validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in 2024—ViewSonic demonstrates its dedication to sustainability through the adoption of renewable energy, supply chain decarbonization, development of low-carbon products, and enhancement of product efficiency, showcasing its commitment to sustainability.

To learn more about ViewSonic's contributions to building a more sustainable future, visit the ESG webpage.

About ViewSonic

Founded in 1987 in California, ViewSonic is a leading global visual solutions provider with a presence in over 100 countries. The company leverages over 35 years of expertise in visual technology to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software, content, and services. ViewSonic offers a wide range of products, with screen sizes spanning from 5 inches to a massive 760 inches. This includes interactive displays, large format displays, LED displays, pen displays, monitors, projectors, SaaS, AI services, interactive content, and more. This innovative ecosystem empowers education, workplaces, and individuals to foster creativity, collaboration, and seamless learning. ViewSonic focuses on designing products that deliver optimal performance and customer satisfaction while integrating sustainable production practices and upholding comprehensive environmental, social, and governance standards. The company's goal is to enable customers to "See the Difference". Learn more at www.viewsonic.com.

[1] The models include VG3456a, VG2456, VG2756-2K, VG2756-4K, VG2448a-2, VG2748a-2, VG2440, and VP3456.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2497101/Image_1_ViewBoard_IFP6533_EPEAT_Gold.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1587181/Logo.jpg