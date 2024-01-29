ViewSonic Debuts 245-inch Customizable All-in-One LED Displays at ISE 2024

Expanding Versatility with the New All-in-One LED Display Solutions

BREA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp. , a leading global provider of visual solutions, is showcasing its new LDC series, a customizable addition to its advanced All-in-One LED display lineup at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2024 — marking a significant breakthrough in the LED display technology's product design and expansion of the company's offering. ViewSonic's new customizable All-in-One LED displays merge the advantages of traditional and All-in-One LED displays, facilitating the effortless creation of large, vibrant visuals suitable for business, commercial, and public environments.

ViewSonic's LDC series comes with versatile visual quality and sizes, adapts perfectly to any space

"LED displays have gained immense popularity due to their superior color saturation and brightness, which provides high-quality images for various applications, from stylish interior decor to public signage for audiences of all sizes," said Dean Tsai, General Manager of Projector & LED Display Business Unit at ViewSonic. "This widespread adoption has spurred rapid technological innovation within the sector. At ViewSonic, we are leveraging our expertise in visual display innovation to enhance the versatility of our All-in-One LED display lineup. Our presence at ISE 2024 is a clear demonstration of our dedication to developing cutting-edge solutions that blend customizability, ease of use, and unmatched reliability for diverse business environments."

Expanding Flexibility for Indoor All-in-One LED Displays

LCD displays are often used for large presentations, offering average visual performance and a fixed size that limits the adaptability to different spaces. While traditional LED video walls offer vivid visuals with customizable sizes, they are hampered by complex installation processes, often requiring multiple system configurations. On the other hand, All-in-One LED displays address the installation complexities while offering an integrated design but come in fixed sizes.

ViewSonic's new LDC series solves these challenges while breaking new ground for All-in-One LED display capabilities, blending the benefits of customizable sizes and aspect ratios with streamlined installation, operation, and maintenance. Whether it is in business, commercial, educational, or other professional settings, the LDC series offers unparalleled visual quality and flexibility. Its modular design ensures effortless transportation and enables it to fit in lifts, creating a screen that is over 100" and tailored to any space. Furthermore, as an All-in-One display, it supports simple, easy installation without sacrificing space to house the control system.

Out of its diverse range of applications, the LDC series is particularly suited for enhancing meeting spaces. To showcase this, ViewSonic will exhibit a 245", 21:9 LED video wall, created by the LDC series at ISE 2024 — demonstrating the ideal setup for large-group collaboration and communication by pairing it with ViewSonic's new "Meeting Space Solution for Microsoft Teams Rooms."

Evolving Reliability and Aesthetics

ViewSonic is also further expanding the capabilities of its existing offering, adopting surface protection technology and a flexible control panel on the new LDC series and 2nd generation LDM series.

The integration of Glue-on-Board (GOB) surface treatment technology enhances each display's durability by providing robust protection against collision in addition to moistureproof and dustproof capabilities. The detachable system control box not only allows for flexible access to the control system but also contributes to the display's minimalist aesthetic — with an ultra-thin and bezel-free design for an impressive screen-to-body ratio.

The upgraded LDM series brings larger display options of up to 231" with additional functionality, particularly suites for larger spaces like conference halls and educational settings. Furthermore, its user-friendly features, such as Picture-by-Picture (PBP) and Picture-in-Picture (PIP) modes, facilitate seamless collaboration and interactive presentations in workspaces.

Visitors at ISE 2024 will experience the innovative All-in-One LED displays presented by ViewSonic. Alongside the new LDC and LDM series, the foldable 135" LED display will be showcased, continuing to captivate audiences with its mobility and versatility, ideal for the hospitality sector and beyond.

ViewSonic at ISE 2024

Location: Booth #2R600, Hall 2, Fira Barcelona Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain

Dates and Times:

January 30 th – February 1 st , 2024: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

– , 2024: – February 2 nd, 2024: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

To experience ViewSonic's innovative visual solutions, click here to reserve a booth tour.

About ViewSonic

ViewSonic, headquartered in California, is a leading global visual solutions provider reaching over 100 countries. With over 35 years of expertise in visual technology, ViewSonic delivers a comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software, and services that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, interactive displays, LED displays, SaaS solutions, AI service, interactive content, and more. This innovative ecosystem empowers education, workplaces, and individuals to foster creativity, collaboration, and seamless learning. Designed for optimal performance and customer satisfaction, these solutions integrate sustainable production practices and uphold comprehensive environmental, social, and governance standards. At ViewSonic, our mission is to let customers "See the Difference" every day. Learn more at www.viewsonic.com .

