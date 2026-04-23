ViewSonic Monitor Achieves EPEAT 2.0 Registration, Marking Early Adoption of Updated Sustainability Criteria

Advancing circular design through evolving sustainability criteria

BREA, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, today announced that its WorkPro collection VG2456 monitor has been registered under EPEAT 2.0 criteria, marking ViewSonic's early adoption of the program's updated sustainability requirements. EPEAT 2.0 represents the next generation of the Global Electronics Council's world-leading ecolabel for sustainable electronics. As an EPEAT 2.0 launch partner, ViewSonic is among the early adopters meeting the industry's most recently updated sustainability criteria for electronic products.

ViewSonic Monitor Achieves EPEAT 2.0 Registration

EPEAT 2.0 introduces enhanced requirements that reflect evolving environmental and social expectations across the electronics lifecycle. The updated criteria place greater emphasis on key priority areas, including climate impact, circularity, chemicals of concern, and responsible supply chains, helping raise sustainability expectations across the industry.

ViewSonic's early adoption of EPEAT 2.0 reflects the company's continued efforts to integrate sustainability considerations into product development and operations, supporting long-term environmental impact reduction and more responsible global value chains.

"EPEAT 2.0 builds on more than two decades of progress. We're grateful for launch partners such as ViewSonic who demonstrate long-term leadership in responsible technology. Their early participation delivers impressive impacts across all the EPEAT registered products they sell and helps move the entire electronics industry forward. " said Bob Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer, Global Electronics Council.

"Achieving EPEAT 2.0 marks a significant milestone in ViewSonic's journey toward more sustainable innovation," said Ernest Huang, Director of Quality and Sustainability Development at ViewSonic. "As global sustainability expectations continue to rise, we are advancing the way we design and manufacture our products—prioritizing durability, responsible material choices, and value chains that support a more sustainable future for our customers and the industry."

Advancing Next-Generation Sustainability Standards

The WorkPro collection VG2456 monitor, registered under EPEAT 2.0, was designed with sustainability and efficiency integrated from the outset. It consumes 24 watts of power, which is 10 percent below the ENERGY STAR product energy consumption requirement, and achieves an Energy Efficiency Index, or EEI, Level D. This performance places it among the top 20 percent of energy-efficient display products in the market.

To limit the impact of single-use materials, the packaging is made with 80 percent recyclable materials, and the cushioning replaces hazardous EPS, or polystyrene, with paper-based alternatives. Additional improvements include the removal of plastic handles in favor of integrated hand holes, along with single-color exterior printing using water-based inks.

ViewSonic ESG: Solutions for a Better Future

ViewSonic addresses environmental considerations across its operations, including product design, manufacturing, and supply chain activities, with the aim of exceeding applicable environmental regulatory requirements.

In support of its long-term climate goals, ViewSonic has committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, with targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative in 2024. This commitment is supported through increased use of renewable energy, supply chain decarbonization initiatives, product design efforts to reduce carbon impact, and ongoing improvements in product energy efficiency.

To learn more about ViewSonic's efforts to build solutions for a better future, please visit the ViewSonic ESG webpage.

About ViewSonic

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Brea, California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions for the education, business, and consumer markets, with a presence in over 100 countries. Driven by the mission to transform education, workplaces, and lives, the company delivers a unified ecosystem of innovative hardware, software, and services that integrates seamlessly with the platforms, tools, and partners customers trust. Its product portfolio includes monitors, projectors, interactive displays, LED displays, commercial displays, video conferencing systems, and industrial solutions. Complementing its hardware is a robust suite of software offerings—including myViewBoard, ClassSwift, TeamOne, Manager, and AirSync—featuring AI-powered tools for collaboration, device optimization, and management. By empowering creativity, collaboration, and lifelong learning, ViewSonic supports customers at every stage in achieving their business and sustainability goals, creating a lasting impact and helping people everywhere connect with purpose—and See the Difference. Learn more at www.viewsonic.com.

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