ViewSonic Powers Team Spirit and Innovative Learning at 2024 PASVEX Robotics Signature Event

BREA, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp, a leading global provider of visual solutions, supports the 2024-25 PASVEX Robotics Signature Event, held from December 19th to 21st at the Pacific American School (PAS) in Hsinchu, Taiwan. The event brings 61 international teams together to compete in robotics challenges, fostering innovative learning and team engagement. To enhance the experience for participants and spectators, PAS has adopted ViewSonic's 163-inch All-in-One LED display (LDM Series) alongside multiple visual solutions, ensuring crisp, live competition broadcasts and strengthening the overall event atmosphere.

ViewSonic LDM Series provides immersive livestream for event participants

"Hosting this competition reflects our commitment to providing students with a platform that inspires creativity and fosters learning," said Pamela Chu, Head of School at Pacific American School. "The addition of ViewSonic's visual solutions, such as the 163-inch LED display, serves as an excellent tool for international events. Its flexibility also enhances students' experiences, elevating their engagement in a variety of school activities."

"It is exciting to witness ViewSonic's LED display empowering PAS to host a global robotics competition. The All-in-One LED display simplifies setup while delivering vibrant visuals and an engaging experience for sizable audiences. With the added mobility of the floor stand, it offers greater flexibility and accessibility for large display applications. This reflects our dedication to offering solutions that meet the needs of organizations while advancing innovation and transformative visual experiences," said Dean Tsai, General Manager of Projector & LED Display Business Unit at ViewSonic.

The LDM Series delivers large, clear, and immersive competition live-streaming for participants who stay in the viewing area, addressing the limitations of previously fixed, wall-mounted 130-inch traditional LED displays. The 163-inch high-brightness screen, paired with dual 30W speakers, enhances the viewing experience and engagement, while its all-in-one system integration design and a built-in OS allow for easy operation via remote control and dedicated VEX broadcast app installation. The addition of a mobile stand ensures easy repositioning, enabling the display to adapt to diverse event layout needs, such as wirelessly mirroring tactical strategies for sports coaching, presenting artwork, or serving as a backdrop for musical performances.

Beyond the LDM Series, ViewSonic's broader suite of visual solutions ensures a seamless visual experience across the venue. ViewBoard interactive displays are featured to display real-time rankings, competition schedules, and updates in key areas, improving accessibility for teams. A high-brightness laser projector in the media center supports live streaming and event broadcasting, presenting clear visuals and reliable performance for spectators.

About Pacific American School

In a world shaped by AI and emerging technologies, Pacific American School is redefining education to meet the demands of the future. Transitioning from traditional content-based learning, the school emphasizes project-based, interdisciplinary approaches to develop critical thinking, problem-solving, and innovation—essential skills in an AI-driven era, empowering students to apply their knowledge in real-world contexts.

The school's strong track record of graduates attending world-renowned colleges and universities demonstrates its commitment to student success, PAS is a launchpad for future global leaders, equipped with the skills, values, and vision to make a meaningful impact. For more information, visit www.pacificamerican.org .

About ViewSonic

Founded in 1987 in California, ViewSonic is a leading global visual solutions provider with a presence in over 100 countries. The company leverages over 35 years of expertise in visual technology to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software, content, and services. ViewSonic offers a wide range of products, with screen sizes spanning from 5 inches to a massive 760 inches. This includes interactive displays, large format displays, LED displays, pen displays, monitors, projectors, SaaS, AI services, interactive content, and more. This innovative ecosystem empowers education, workplaces, and individuals to foster creativity, collaboration, and seamless learning. ViewSonic focuses on designing products that deliver optimal performance and customer satisfaction while integrating sustainable production practices and upholding comprehensive environmental, social, and governance standards. The company's goal is to enable customers to "See the Difference". Learn more at www.viewsonic.com.

