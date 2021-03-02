ViewSonic's New ViewBoard Cast Button Enables Real-Time Wireless Content Sharing with Just One-Click

"To meet the rising demand for a more interactive and collaborative digital workspace, ViewSonic is dedicated to building a disruption-free meeting space for people to work, share and collaborate with no boundaries," said Monica Sun, Director of the Presentation Group at ViewSonic. "We continue to expand our WPD solution for a multi-screen collaboration that allows meeting participants to share and present content easily and boost the power of bring your own device (BYOD)."

The ViewBoard Cast Button makes wireless multi-screen collaboration simpler and more efficient. Once a one-time setup is completed by pairing the Button to ViewSonic's ViewBoard interactive displays or commercial displays, all users need to do is plug the Button into a laptop, then click to cast the screen within seconds. Additionally, the Button supports a variety of operating systems, including Windows/Mac/Chrome OS, which makes it suitable for a group discussion with different presenters. There are two types of ViewBoard Cast Button available which support HDMI and USB-C respectively. Both can be powered by laptop without any battery.

The ViewBoard Cast solution delivers the efficiency and productivity of group collaborations. For instance, in a big meeting room with a central display for the presenter and large displays for different groups, the presenter can synchronize the screen of the central display to the other large displays, making sure everyone can see the same content clearly. Participants can also share their screen from their own devices, such as laptops and smartphones, to each of the larger displays to facilitate idea sharing in group discussions .

Keeping security in mind, the ViewBoard Cast Button's app-free design eliminates potential security and privacy risks by removing any network connection or app installation. It brings a peace of mind to users as all data is transmitted in an isolated environment. The included Wi-Fi encryption and WPA2 authentication protocol also protect corporate intellectual property from tampering or unintended disclosure.

