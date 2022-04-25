ViewSonic's X1000-4K LED Soundbar Projector Scores iF Design Award for Smart and Minimalistic Design

"We are incredibly proud to have received this recognition at the iF Design Awards 2022, especially given the competitive nature of the field this year," said Dean Tsai, General Manager of Projector & LED Display Business Unit at ViewSonic. "ViewSonic has been working to reimagine what's possible with projection solutions that can blend into consumers' lifestyles and living spaces seamlessly, the X1000-4K is a combination of these efforts. The projector combines phenomenal visual detail and an immersive audio experience in a sleek industrial design, transforming a tech device into a meaningful interior artifact."

The X1000-4K is the latest string of ViewSonic products to have been recognized at the iF Design Awards. Previously, the company received accolades in 2018 for its M1 LED Portable Projector, in 2019 for its X10-4K, X11-4K Smart LED Projector, and in 2020 for the M1 mini LED Pocket Projector.

The X1000-4K is an elegant solution for home cinemas — an aesthetically pleasing yet minimalist centerpiece that fits perfectly in a room. The iF Design Awards recognized the design as combining projector and soundbar in a package that blends interior design elements with high-tech appeal and having blended geometric forms and fine detailing that embrace a convergence between device and living space.

The projector boasts 4K UHD visuals and 0.25 ultra short throw ratio that allows a 100" image to be projected from just 38cm away. It also packs in a 40W Harman Kardon soundbar that delivers an immersive sound experience.

Featuring industry-leading LED technology, the X1000-4K offers more than bright and vivid images but also a 30,000-hour lifespan — 6 times longer than traditional lamp-based units. Designed with an intuitive user interface, the projector features a range of smart features such as built-in WiFi for wireless screen mirroring, and Bluetooth connectivity for flexible audio needs.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com .

