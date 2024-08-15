BREA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global visual solutions provider, has announced the launch of the latest M1X and M1S portable projectors. Building on the signature designs of the ViewSonic M1 series, the new M1X and M1S projectors feature a patented 3-in-1 smart stand, enabling 360-degree vertical projection. These projectors also come upgraded with comprehensive horizontal & vertical keystone correction, allowing for side projection and enhanced setup flexibility. With Harman Kardon speakers and a built-in battery, these models ensure continuous entertainment experiences in both indoor and outdoor environments.

ViewSonic M1X & M1S | Portable LED Projector | Surprises at Every Turn ViewSonic Unveils New M1X & M1S Projectors: Achieve Perfect Projection Anywhere with Ease

"We've observed consumers' evolving lifestyles, with a greater demand for dynamic visual experiences and on-the-go convenience," said Dean Tsai, General Manager of Projector & LED Display Business Unit at ViewSonic. "When we launched the first-generation M1 in 2019, we've consistently received positive feedback from the market. Now, as part of our commitment to innovation and user focus, we're excited to launch the new M1X and M1S projectors. Designed with user convenience in mind, these new models enhance setup possibilities with upgraded features, delivering a more versatile audiovisual experience for entertainment anywhere."

Perfect and Effortless Projection in Any Setting

The M1X and M1S portable projectors feature a patented 3-in-1 smart stand, along with auto vertical keystone correction, enabling users to effortlessly project content onto ceilings, walls, or any other surface, offering 360-degree projection possibilities. With the newly added horizontal keystone correction and 4-corner adjustment, users can project perfectly shaped images even when the projector is positioned at a side angle. Whether placing the projector on the nightstand beside your bed or near the patio in the backyard, the M1X and M1S can easily provide cinematic enjoyment anywhere.

On-the-Go Entertainment with Reliable Audiovisual Performance

Thanks to the integrated Harman Kardon speakers, users can enjoy high-quality, room-filling audio with the palm-sized projector for an immersive experience. The projectors also come with Cinema SuperColor+ technology, delivering a 125% Rec.709 color gamut for vivid and lifelike visuals. With a lightweight design of less than 1 kg, the projectors feature an embedded battery and power bank compatibility. This enables users to take them anywhere and easily transform any indoor or outdoor space into a big-screen entertainment hub.

Seamless Connectivity with Your Favorite Streaming Devices

Whether you're gaming on a Nintendo Switch or making FaceTime calls on the latest iPhone, the M1X and M1S projectors provide seamless connectivity with a wide range of devices via USB-C. They are also compatible with popular streaming devices like Google Chromecast, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku players, adding convenience. The USB-A port allows for charging streaming sticks, eliminating the need for separate power adapters.

The M1X goes further with smart features like Wi-Fi screen mirroring and Bluetooth-enabled audio options, providing ultimate flexibility and convenience for all projection needs.

To learn more about ViewSonic's latest M1X and M1S portable projectors, please visit:

M1X product page: https://www.viewsonic.com/global/products/projectors/M1X

M1S product page: https://www.viewsonic.com/global/products/projectors/M1S

Product video: https://youtu.be/3bXqscnFD2Y?si=LImi1Ncz9hkT0W1E

About ViewSonic

Founded in 1987 in California, ViewSonic is a leading global visual solutions provider with a presence in over 100 countries. The company leverages over 35 years of expertise in visual technology to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software, content, and services. ViewSonic offers a wide range of products, with screen sizes spanning from 5 inches to a massive 760 inches. This includes interactive displays, large format displays, LED displays, pen displays, monitors, projectors, SaaS, AI services, interactive content, and more. This innovative ecosystem empowers education, workplaces, and individuals to foster creativity, collaboration, and seamless learning. ViewSonic focuses on designing products that deliver optimal performance and customer satisfaction while integrating sustainable production practices and upholding comprehensive environmental, social, and governance standards. The company's goal is to enable customers to "See the Difference". Learn more at www.viewsonic.com.

