ViewSonic's 4th ColorPro Awards "RISE": Fusing Art and Technology in Global Creative Endeavors

BREA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a global leader in visual and EdTech solutions, celebrates the successful conclusion and significant expansion of the 4th ColorPro Awards. Themed "RISE," this edition symbolized growth and resilience, harmonizing with the event's expansion into a physical exhibition in Vietnam and the introduction of a new videography category. These developments embodied the essence of "RISE," signifying a journey of transcendence within the global creative community. The events across London, Taipei, and Ho Chi Minh City showcased ViewSonic's dedication to delivering tailored visual solutions for diverse markets, as well as its commitment to fostering a global community of creators through its innovative ColorPro solutions—where advanced monitor technology meets creativity and precision.

"We feel honored to have reached new heights of participation worldwide, with entries for the ColorPro Awards growing fivefold since its inception," said Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "As we continue to deliver advanced color-critical solutions, we are committed to bringing the ColorPro Awards to more realms and regions, uniting more creators in our journey. The expansion into new regions, like this year in Vietnam, and the introduction of the videography category, reflect our dedication to exploring new possibilities in the creative field and amplifying our global impact."

The London ceremony of the ColorPro Awards' winning artworks marked the beginning of the global tour. Showcasing the latest innovations in the ColorPro lineup, the event featured the new ColorPro Sense and ColorPro Integrate software, along with product demonstrations that emphasized color accuracy and efficiency in creative workflows. This London event not only demonstrated ViewSonic's leadership in visual solutions but also celebrated the artistic achievements of the ColorPro Awards winners.

In Ho Chi Minh City, the inaugural ColorPro Awards event symbolized a celebration of ViewSonic's achievements in the Vietnamese market, acknowledging the company's engagement with the local creative community and partners. Initiated by a large-scale press event with more than 100 participants, this dynamic and immersive experience showcased ViewSonic's diverse product range, presenting a harmonious blend of art and technology. Accompanied by a series of targeted events for key partners and distributors, the occasion highlighted ViewSonic's commitment to delivering comprehensive visual solutions. Additionally, the ColorPro Talks held during the event exemplified ViewSonic's dedication to cultivating innovation and creativity, providing an enriching platform for the creative community to network and share insights.

In Taiwan, the ColorPro Awards media gathering showcased the latest in ColorPro monitor solutions and the broader ecosystem. The event infused ViewSonic's Taiwan office with the finalists' artwork, creating an immersive exhibition. Attendees experienced the innovative ColorPro wheel and witnessed demonstrations highlighting ViewSonic's diverse monitor solutions for various user groups. Reflecting ViewSonic's dedication to advancing visual technology and creative expression, the event emphasized the company's comprehensive ecosystem through the demonstration of the practical benefits of precise color calibration and streamlined creative workflows.

The 4th ColorPro Awards by ViewSonic set a new standard in creative expression and technological innovation. The expansion into new regions and the addition of new categories underscores ViewSonic's growing global influence and commitment to the creative industry. The events in London, Ho Chi Minh City, and Taipei not only celebrated artistic talent but also showcased ViewSonic's leadership in the visual solutions sector through the convergence of art and technology.

