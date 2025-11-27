Plant in Vallam provides major boost to Tamil Nadu's renewables ecosystem

Vikram Solar's total manufacturing capacity now 9.5 GW

KOLKATA, India, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vikram Solar, a pioneer in India's solar PV landscape, today announced the commissioning of its state-of-the-art Vallam manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, adding 5 GW of advanced module production capacity. With this next-gen expansion, the company now commands a total manufacturing capacity of 9.5 GW, reinforcing its role as a top-tier, scale-driven player in solar technology and underscoring its growing influence in shaping India's solar future.

Vikram Solar’s New 5 GW Vallam Plant Introduces One of India’s Most Advanced Automated Manufacturing Facility

Designed as a future-ready, large-scale manufacturing centrepiece, the Vallam plant represents a significant technological leap for the clean energy ecosystem in India. It incorporates a sophisticated layer of next-generation automation, much of it being deployed in the country for the first time, seamlessly integrating intelligent robotics, advanced material-handling systems, comprehensive built-in quality checks and fully automated packaging. This elevated automation architecture enhances manufacturing precision, accelerates throughput, strengthens process reliability, and sets a new benchmark for operational excellence at scale.

Spanning 27,000 sq. m, the plant is built on advanced TOPCon technology, engineered for seamless HJT upgrades, and designed to support M10, G12, and G12R formats, underscoring Vikram Solar's commitment to future-ready technology leadership.

For customers, the new facility translates directly into higher value and performance. The plant's advanced automation ensures consistent product quality, resulting in more reliable modules with lower failure rates and long-term durability. Automated precision also drives higher performance and reduced degradation, translating into better energy yields over the product's life. With fewer defects, faster production, and improved supply reliability, customers benefit from predictable deliveries and shorter lead times. Every module meets Tier-1 and international quality standards, giving customers confidence in safe, compliant, and globally benchmarked technology.

The commissioning of Vallam strengthens Vikram Solar's commitment to growing Tamil Nadu's clean-energy manufacturing ecosystem. It adds to its existing presence in Oragadam and follows the recent foundation ceremony for their upcoming Gangaikondan facility, marking another important milestone in the state. Together, these sites demonstrate Vikram Solar's long-term strategy of anchoring advanced solar manufacturing and green-tech innovation within Tamil Nadu, one of India's fastest-growing renewable energy hubs.

Mr. Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director, Vikram Solar, said, "Vallam is a defining milestone for Vikram Solar and for India's solar manufacturing story. Commissioning this 5 GW facility within the year was a bold commitment, and delivering on it signals our readiness for the scale, speed, and innovation the next decade demands. As we complete over 20 years in this industry, this facility reflects our intent to shape what comes next: advanced manufacturing, automation-led quality, and technology platforms that become new benchmarks for the sector. Vallam strengthens India's value chain, and it reinforces our confidence that Indian clean tech can lead globally, not just participate."

Modules manufactured at the Vallam facility will be supplied to customers across India, supporting utility-scale developers, C&I customers, and distributed generation projects as the nation accelerates toward its ambitious renewable energy goals.

Reinforcing its commitment to inclusive growth, Vikram Solar is working toward achieving 40–50% gender diversity within the plant's baseline workforce, an important step toward creating a modern, equitable and future-oriented manufacturing environment in India.

About Vikram Solar

Vikram Solar Limited is one of the leading Indian solar module manufacturers, specializing in efficient photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing, with an international presence across 39 countries. Headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal, it is one of the largest PV module manufacturers in India with cumulative production capacity of 9.5 GW. Vikram Solar is a 'Top Performer' in PVEL's PV Module Reliability scorecard 2025 and has been included in the Tier 1 solar PV modules manufacturer list of Bloomberg NEF. Vikram Solar Limited has established a pan-India presence through an extensive distributor network of 100+ authorized distributors, more than 375+ dealers, and 75+ system integrators.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2833449/Vikram_Solar_5_GW_Vallam_Plant.jpg