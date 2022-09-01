Village Hotel Sentosa Reopens With New and Exciting Experiences For Families
SINGAPORE, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Village Hotel Sentosa (VHS) by Far East Hospitality, a family-friendly hotel located within idyllic Sentosa island, has officially reopened its doors today.
To celebrate their reopening, VHS is launching a Village Playcation package for a family of up to four to enjoy a two-night stay and experience new offerings including, choice of one mini hotelier experience, unlimited access to Playtivities, a supersize kids amenities pack and more.
An Unrivalled Experience Tailored For Young Travellers
To welcome the little ones, the hotel is unveiling a warm village welcome at the lobby, where children will be greeted with the hotel's adorable mascots – Village Explorers: Vin and Vee, scrumptious treats and fun activities including free flow ice cream and popcorn; a balloon sculpting booth, and more.
Mini Hotelier Experience – Designed For The Little Ones To Learn Through Play
Offered as part of the Village Playcation package, Mini Hotelier has been conceptualised to nurture the little ones' imagination and creativity and expose them to new experiences. Children can pick from five different experiences: Mini Artist, Mini Housekeeper, Mini Engineer, Mini Chef and Mini Gardener.
Indulge In A Host Of Fun-Filled Activities
In addition to the new experiences, VHS also offer a host of fun-filled complimentary activities, such as family aqua zumba, evening outdoor movie screening by the pool deck, resin art, sand art and pilates for kids, keeping kids entertained and allowing parents a window to enjoy their stay.
Family Rooms Designed For Utmost Convenience and Comfort
After a full day of activities, retreat to the Family Room, which have been configured by interconnecting rooms to accommodate up to four adults or two adults and three children.
Village Playcation
Available now till 23 December 2022, the Village Playcation room package is priced from $1,180nett for a two-night stay in a Family Room
- Daily breakfast (up to 4 pax)
- Supersized Kids' Pack
- Choice of 1 Mini Hotelier experience
- Complimentary access to unlimited Playtivities
- Up to 25% off participating F&B outlets and Sentosa attractions
Book Period: 1 September to 23 December 2022
Stay Period: 1 September to 23 December 2022
Booking Link: https://www.villagehotels.asia/en/deals/Village-Playcation
For more information, visit https://www.villagehotels.asia/en/hotels/village-hotel-sentosa
