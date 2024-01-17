Virgin Atlantic Implement Payment Orchestration with CellPoint Digital

The solution enables the global airline and travel group to streamline payment processes, drive revenue and minimise transaction costs

LONDON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant step towards enhancing the customer experience, Virgin Atlantic Airlines and its affiliated tour operator, Virgin Atlantic Holidays, have teamed up with the leading payment solutions provider for the airline industry and a pioneer in Payment Orchestration, CellPoint Digital. The full implementation of CellPoint Digital's Payment Orchestration Platform promises seamless and secure payment transactions for travellers and aims to set new benchmarks for efficiency and customer satisfaction in the airline industry's payment landscape.

By partnering with CellPoint Digital, Virgin Atlantic will see reduced transaction costs by leveraging intelligent routing capabilities, gain more control over their payment processes and acquirer relationships, and centralise the management of their entire payment ecosystem through a single unified platform.

"Virgin Atlantic are high-performing, global enterprises with a reputation for innovation – ideal candidates for Payment Orchestration," said Kristian Gjerding, CellPoint Digital's Chief Executive Officer. "With this solution in place, we can expect to drive significant cost reductions, improved conversion rates and eventually the swift and seamless introduction of new payment methods."

Before implementing CellPoint Digital's Payment Orchestration solution, one of Virgin Atlantic's key challenges was managing an expanding array of individual acquirers and payment method providers in different markets, each with its own implementation process and cost structure. The airline also lacked a way to view its entire payment ecosystem's performance at one time, making it challenging to execute optimal payment combinations that would yield the best financial results.

Payment Orchestration solves these challenges by providing a single platform that reduces complexity and gives Virgin Atlantic more control and visibility into its payment processes. CellPoint Digital's Payment Orchestration platform also allows the airline to dynamically route its transactions to its preferred acquirers, quickly add new acquirers and streamline its cross-border payments, all of which help to mitigate costs and diversify risk. The Velocity platform also offers the ability to roll out more payment options to passengers and travellers, creating a more positive booking experience, minimising abandoned transactions and growing revenue.

"CellPoint Digital has enabled us to transform our business," says Yasin Demir, Head of Distribution & Payments at Virgin Atlantic. "Now that we have been able to use multiple acquirers at one time, we have been able to diversify our risk, reduce cost, and optimise our payments strategy."

Payment Orchestration is a robust solution that delivers instant advantages to businesses through a unified platform. Virgin Atlantic and CellPoint Digital's ongoing collaboration aims to foster operational efficiencies and elevate the customer experience.

About CellPoint Digital

CellPoint Digital is a fintech leader in payment orchestration. CellPoint Digital's main solution is a powerful Payment Orchestration Platform that optimises digital payment transactions from cards or alternative payment methods and accelerates the deployment of new payment options. Merchants can quickly scale their own payment ecosystem across the world, unify the customer payment experience across their website, mobile apps and other channels, optimize the routing of each transaction, increase conversion rates and minimise payment costs. CellPoint Digital has offices in Copenhagen, Dallas, Dubai, London, Miami, Pune and Singapore. Visit www.cellpointdigital.com to learn more.

About Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic was founded by entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson in 1984, with innovation and amazing customer service at its core. In 2023, Virgin Atlantic was voted Britain's only Global Five Star Airline by APEX for the seventh year running in the Official Airline Ratings. Headquartered in London, it employs more than 7,500 people worldwide, flying customers to 31 destinations across four continents throughout the year. Virgin Atlantic recently continued its expansion in the US, launching new routes to Austin, Texas and Tampa, Florida.

Alongside shareholder and Joint Venture partner Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic operates a leading transatlantic network, with onward connections to over 200 cities around the world. In February 2020, Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic launched an expanded Joint Venture, offering a comprehensive route network, convenient flight schedules, competitive fares and reciprocal frequent flyer benefits, including the ability to earn and redeem miles across all carriers. Virgin Atlantic joined SkyTeam in March 2023 as the global airline alliance's first and only UK member airline, enhancing the alliance's transatlantic network and services to and from Heathrow and Manchester Airport.

Virgin Atlantic has been pioneering sustainability leadership for more than 15 years, committing to Net Zero by 2050 and continuous action that reduces environmental impact. The airline operates one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the skies and has reduced its absolute carbon emissions by 35% over the last decade. In October 2022, Virgin Atlantic welcomed the first of 16 A330-900neos to the fleet, continuing its transformation towards 100% next generation aircraft by 2027. Later in 2023, Virgin Atlantic is leading an industry consortium to deliver the first 100% SAF flight across the transatlantic. Demonstrating that 100% SAF can be used safely as a drop in fuel in existing infrastructure, engines and airframes. The need to scale production is an industry imperative and Virgin Atlantic is committed to radical collaboration across the energy chain to support commercialisation ahead of 2030.