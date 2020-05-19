Virtual Classroom Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 26.78647 Billion by 2025 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Virtual Classroom Market size is expected to grow from USD 10.46021 Billion in 2019 to USD 26.78647 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.96%.

A virtual classroom is an online learning environment that allows the teacher and the learners to connect while they engage in learning activities. In a virtual classroom, some of the most popular resources you can find are videoconferencing, online whiteboard for real-time communication etc. These tools are expected to improve the adoption of the virtual classroom platform.

The Virtual Classroom Market is highly competitive and features a large number of foreign and regional players. The market has witnessed growing rivalry between vendors based on the pricing model, differentiation of technology, brand name, service quality, product differentiation, and technical expertise.

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Virtual Classroom Market, covering important regions, their market size, forecast, trends, and share. This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Virtual Classroom Market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE VIRTUAL CLASSROOM MARKET SIZE

Virtual classrooms are fitted with live technical support, which highlights the utility this technology provides. Furthermore, features such as the screen recording lets the students maintain revision and recapitulation lectures. Digital lectures often have the option of whiteboards, where the instructor may illustrate or describe ideas and concepts to add to this. Because of the advantages, it offers there is a growing trend of preference in both students and professors towards virtual classroom training. This shift in trend is expected to increase the virtual classroom market size.

Increase in the adoption of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) for corporate training is expected to increase the virtual classroom market size during the forecast period.

The growing demand for customized learning experiences and the adoption of connected devices in virtual classrooms are some of the major factors expected to drive virtual classroom market size.

It is anticipated that the introduction of emerging technologies such as machine learning and AI in the virtual classroom and the advent of mixed learning technologies in virtual classrooms will create significant opportunities for market growth.

VIRTUAL CLASSROOM MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest virtual classroom market share due to its technological advances. The US and Canada are the region's top contributing countries to the Virtual Classroom market share. These countries have set up economies that empower them to invest heavily in R&D activities. In addition, the rapid growth of the startup community and the high adoption of education technology is expected to drive the growth of North America's Virtual Classroom market.

On the basis of Geography, the Virtual Classroom Market is studied across

Americas

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East

Africa .

VIRTUAL CLASSROOM MARKET SEGMENTATION:

On the basis of Solution, the Virtual Classroom Market is studied across

Analytics & Data Visualization

Content Management

Device Management

Security

Unified Communications.

On the basis of Deployment, the Virtual Classroom Market is studied across

Cloud

On-Premises.

On the basis of End User, the Virtual Classroom Market is studied across

Academic Institutions

Corporates.

The Academic Institutions further studied across

Higher Education

K-12.

The Corporates further studied across

Banking

Financial Services, and Insurance

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Retail and Ecommerce

Telecommunications

Others.

Key Companies

Blackboard Inc

Cisco Systems, Inc

Dell Inc

Google LLC

Hitachi, Ltd

HTC Corp

International Business Machines Corporation

LG Electronics

Microsoft Corp

Oracle Corp

Panasonic Corporation

Saba Software, Inc

Samsung Electronics

Sony Corporation

Others.

