Visit Osaanj - An Unmatched Visual Experience Showcasing Designer Tiles

NEW DELHI, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In November 2022, Osaanj - India's leading tile manufacturer opened doors to their newly renovated showroom in New Delhi.

With over 3000+ designs to showcase, they offer a vast selection of tiles ensuring premium quality and affordability. The new showroom displays a wide range of Moroccan tiles , Subway tiles , Terrazzo tiles , Handmade tiles, Fluted tiles, Marble and Cement finish tiles, Stone and Glass highlighters. They offer customised and bespoke tile solutions and deliver across India.

The new showroom is based out of the company's Udyog Nagar manufacturing unit and houses India's biggest designer tile collection. It is spread over 5000+ sq ft and also has exclusive sections of decorative extra-large slabs, stone carvings and highlighters, handmade and printed tiles.

Osaanj currently caters to some of India's biggest F&B chains like Haldirams, Barista, Costa Coffee, Bikanervala etc. and has successfully completed over 70+ restaurant projects till 2022. They have also done high end residential projects along with commercial and hospitality projects. They work with leading brands like ITC Hotels, Oberoi Group, Radisson and Westin in properties spread across India.

According to Mr. Nayan Khemani (Director, Osaanj) "Every element in the new showroom demonstrates the vast possibilities of what all is achievable with tiles by enhancing the full radiance and depth of each tile's unique pattern and tone. The showroom is divided into three concept zones showcasing distinct styles of modern contemporary, luxury minimalism, and traditional Indian art. We have tried to create an atmosphere where a customer finds a one-stop solution for all their surface requirements, ranging from basic and commercial tiles going upto featured wall highlighters. Our showroom offers an unmatched visual experience catering to varied tastes and aesthetics, where one is sure to find inspiration and satisfaction. We eagerly await your visit and hope you will enjoy our new showroom experience as much as we enjoyed curating it for you."

To book an appointment,

Address: H-25, Udyog Nagar, New Delhi 110041

https://goo.gl/maps/hxRQc9EKAPRMMVfe8

Website: https://www.osaanj.com/

Showroom Video: https://youtu.be/OpguUPa_ZDc

