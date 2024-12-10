VLSID 2025 returns to Bengaluru to redefine innovation, from 4-8 January 2025

The World's Premier VLSI and Semiconductor Conference to focus on the convergence of Silicon and AI

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw and Priyank Kharge to inaugurate the conference

Eminent visionaries and leaders to talk about shaping a sustainable and Intelligent technological revolution

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International VLSI Design & Embedded Systems Conference 2025 (VLSID 2025), a premier global event with a legacy spanning over 38 years, will be held from 4-8 January 2025, at The Leela Palace, Bengaluru. Organized by the VLSI Society of India (VSI), this global annual technical conference continues to be a beacon for technological innovation, bringing together over 2,000 engineers, academicians, researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders from around the world. The Conference is the largest and most influential IEEE conference for Semiconductors and VLSI globally.

The prestigious conference will be officially inaugurated by the Honorable Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India, and Shri Priyank Kharge, Honorable Minister for Information Technology & Biotechnology, Government of Karnataka. With a focused theme of "Silicon Meets AI: Sustainable Innovations in Accelerated Computing, Secure Connectivity & Intelligent Mobility", the 5-days conference this year will convene industry leaders and stakeholders for a 5-day conference including 3-day exhibition. The event will explore VLSI and Embedded Systems' transformative impact on AI/ML, 5G, IoT, quantum computing, EVs, and emerging technologies.

This technically rich event will have exciting Keynotes, Panel Discussions, Fireside Chats, Paper presentations, Posters, Tutorials, User Design Tracks, Design Contest, Fellowship and 3 forums (Student Research Forum, Startup Forum and Industry Forum). The conference will focus on 11 different tracks including 'EDA & CAD, AMS & RF Circuits', 'Embedded Systems, IoT, Cyber Physical Systems & Automotive Systems', 'Test, Verification & Reliability', 'Quantum Computing & Neuromorphic Computing', '3DIC, Advanced Packaging, In-Memory & Near-Memory Computing', 'Hardware Security', 'Hardware for AI/ML', 'Logic and Circuit Design', 'Reconfigurable Computing and Processor Design' and 'Power & Energy Management'.

Key Highlights

15+ Keynotes from leaders showing the future ahead, and 5 panels/fireside-chat covering wide topics of domestic products, fabless ecosystem, manufacturing supply chain, talent pipeline.

Industry Forum and User Design Track will highlight the real-world industry practices and opportunities.

68 papers and 30 posters were selected from a massive submission of 380 technical papers and posters after a series of rigorous assessments with over 1300 reviews by 256 TPC members, 22 TPC co-chairs, and 2 TPC chair.

The public call for tutorial proposals, yielded 70 submissions, of which 32 were accepted and will be showcased at VLSID 25 in 4 parallel tracks arranged in 16 different domains.

An intriguing design contest on the theme 'disruptive innovation in semiconductor arena' was arranged for students pursuing B.E./B.Tech, M.Tech., M.S./PhD. The best 30 teams were awarded with hardware kits while the top 5 teams in each category will get an opportunity to exchange their ideas at the conference. A prize of INR 50,000 has been announced for one team per category.

VLSID Fellowship, a prestigious award for academic researchers and a critical component of VLSID conference attracted 660 applications from all over India this year. This distinguished bursary has been awarded to nearly 250 students and 80 faculty members thus far.

this year. This distinguished bursary has been awarded to nearly 250 students and 80 faculty members thus far. VLSID 25 will showcase Startup Forum, a unique platform for top 10 promising startups in VLSI, embedded systems, and semiconductors will get an opportunity to showcase their ideas, connect with investors, and foster collaborations.

VLSID 25 will host a distinguished Ph.D. and Student Research Forum to support new scholars and foster collaboration. From a total of 65 Student Research Forum entries, 12 were shortlisted to present posters during the conference. A distinguished jury of academic and commercial specialists will select the top posters.

Hitesh Garg, Vice President and India Managing Director, NXP Semiconductors, and the Executive Chair of the VLSI Design Conference, said, "VLSID 2025 is not just a conference; it's a mission to catalyse innovation and collaboration in the semiconductor and electronics ecosystem. This platform will inspire sustainable and impactful advancements that redefine technology, both in India and globally, and helps in bringing India closer to self-reliance in cutting-edge technology and systems."

Sandeep Bharathi, Chief Development Officer, Marvell, and an executive chair of the VLSI Design Conference, said, "As India accelerates its digital push for Self-Reliance, VLSID 2025 emerges as a pivotal platform, uniting global leaders from industry, academia, research, and policymaking to shape the future of technology. Through keynote sessions, panel discussions, and networking opportunities we are hopeful that attendees will gain critical insights into emerging trends, explore innovative solutions, and set a roadmap for India's leadership in VLSI design and embedded systems."

Patrick Johnson, Senior Corporate Vice President, Microchip, and an executive chair of the VLSI Design Conference, said, "VLSID 2025 exemplifies the convergence of cutting-edge research, industry expertise, and innovation. This conference will delve into cutting-edge advancements in Silicon, AI, 5G, IoT, Quantum Computing, and other transformative domains, fostering collaboration and innovation crucial to paving the way for India's leadership in the global tech landscape."

The flagship event will have an exhibition area, comprising of 58 exhibition booths representing over 45 companies and additional 24 dedicated start-up booths. The exhibition will showcase key technologies, products, and solutions from the leading ESDM and Semiconductor players along with key startups. The event has attracted top-notch VLSI Design, Semiconductor, Embedded System companies as its sponsors. With this, VLSID 2025 promises to establish new benchmarks in the semiconductor space while aligning with India's Digital India, Make in India, and Startup India initiatives.

For more information, visit: https://vlsid.org/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2577479/VLSID_Logo.jpg