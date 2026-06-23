Vobile Launches Real-World Asset Program for Creative IP Rights, Expanding Monetization Opportunities for Content Creators

New initiative enables rightsholders to realize value from their IP through digital asset infrastructure

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vobile, a worldwide leader in digital content protection and transaction services, today announced the launch of a new real-world asset (RWA) program that applies blockchain-based digital asset infrastructure to creative IP rights across film, video, music and other digital media.

The RWA program is designed to support the growing creator economy, including independent creators who use AI tools to produce high-quality content, by providing new ways to structure and monetize their work.

Developed in collaboration with Finloop Financial Technology Holdings Limited, the first program is expected to scale to $100 million in tokenized creative IP rights.

"AI is reshaping how creative content is produced and distributed, creating new possibilities for creators while making IP rights more important than ever," said Yangbin Wang, Chairman and CEO of Vobile. "By combining our expertise in protecting, managing and monetizing creative IP rights, and Finloop's capabilities in structuring those rights as compliant digital assets, we are creating a new framework to help creators and rights holders bring their IP into the digital economy and pursue new ways to realize value from their work."

The program will be tokenized on the Ethereum and Stellar blockchain networks.

The launch builds on Vobile and Finloop's strategic cooperation announced earlier this year, marking the next step in bringing that collaboration to market. Together, the companies are working to help creators and rights holders establish clearer records of ownership, usage and value, while creating compliant new ways to structure creative IP rights as digital assets.

About Vobile

Vobile is the global leader in digital content protection and transaction services, trusted by global premier entertainment companies, platforms, music labels, sports leagues, and publishers. Utilizing AI technologies, Vobile solutions make creative content more valuable. Founded in Silicon Valley, Vobile has operations worldwide across North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. For more information, visit www.vobile.com.

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