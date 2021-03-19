Voltas introduces the new 2021 range of Voltas Fresh Air Coolers; launches 'Ab Garmi Ke Mazey Lo, Bina Garmi Ke' campaign

Specially designed to deliver in all kinds of Indian climate, the new gamut of best in class air coolers comprises of one-of-a-kind features in select models; such as eco cool mode, mosquito repellent, WiFi connectivity, smart humidity controller, turbo air-throw, and pre-soaking cooling pads. The range also consists of Windsor with 4 sided cooling advantage, Epicool with contemporary design and ultra-cooling, Virat with a sturdy metal body for the entry level segment, and Alfa fresh with purification advantage.

Commenting on the launch of the new range of Air Coolers, Mr. Pradeep Bakshi, Managing Director & CEO, Voltas Limited, said, "At Voltas, we have always kept customer-centricity at the core of innovations. Our latest range of Air Coolers is a perfect addition for Indian homes this summer. Whether it is for dry conditions of North & Central India, or the humid conditions of South and the coastal belt, we have a range of Air Coolers to suit different requirements. With the IMD's summer forecast of above normal temperature, we look forward to an increase in demand for this category."

In line with the motto of 'Keeping India Cool' since 1954 and being the 'cooling experts of India', Voltas has also launched its Air Cooler campaign 'Ab Garmi Ke Mazey Lo, Bina Garmi Ke'. The campaign taps into the emotions of India summer and highlights that with Voltas' Air Fresh Coolers, the consumers can enjoy all the good things that summer season brings along, and say goodbye to humidity and sweat.

About Voltas Limited:

Voltas Limited is a premier air conditioning and engineering solutions provider and a Projects specialist. Founded in India in 1954, Voltas Limited is part of the Tata Group, and in addition to Air Conditioners, Air Coolers, Water Dispensers, Water Coolers, and Commercial Refrigeration products; Voltas offers engineering solutions for a wide spectrum of industries in areas such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning, refrigeration, electro-mechanical projects, electrification, textile machinery, mining and construction equipment, water management & treatment, cold chain solutions, building management systems, and indoor air quality. Voltas is among the top ten companies within the Tata group and is the undisputed market leader in room air conditioners in India. It has also launched its range of Voltas Beko Home Appliances, through its new JV in India, in equal partnership with Arcelik of Turkey.

