Voltas presents its 2021 range of Maha-Adjustable Inverter AC; strengthens its portfolio of Cooling Products and Home Appliances

Commenting on the launch of the new range of Air Conditioners, Mr. Pradeep Bakshi, Managing Director & CEO, Voltas Limited said , "As the leading brand in Air Conditioners, we constantly strive to offer the best of technology that is both affordable and accessible, to our consumers across the country. With our new range of Maha-Adjustable Inverter ACs, we are embodying the spirit of consumer centricity by giving them the option of 5 different tonnage option in one product. This range compliments the consumer's need for comfort and energy savings."

Based on the cultural insight of Indians opting to 'adjust', the Voltas' Maha-Adjustable Inverter AC comes with a unique value proposition of 'Flexible Air Conditioning' that allows the user to choose from multiple tonnage options. Consumers have the ability to switch within 0.75 Ton, 1 Ton, 1.2 Ton, 1.5 Ton or 2 Ton, depending on the ambient heat or number of people in the room; leading to savings and optimization of running cost.

The Voltas 2021 AC product range includes over 130+ SKUs, with 95 SKUs in Inverter ACs, 20 in Split ACs and 20 in Window ACs, besides Cassette and Tower ACs. Within this, Voltas has launched 24 SKUs of Maha Adjustable AC.

Voltas' new range of ACs are also coupled with unique & exciting promotional offers for consumers, this summer:

Lifetime Inverter Compressor Warranty

5 Year Comprehensive Warranty

Attractive EMIs through credit cards

0% Consumer Finance through NBFCs

As a part of its 2021 plan, Voltas has also launched 48 SKUs of its Voltas Fresh Air Coolers under various sub-categories such as Personal, Window, Tower and Desert Air Coolers. The new range comprises of Windsor with 4 sided cooling advantage, Epicool with style and ultra cooling, Virat with a sturdy metal body, and Alfa fresh with purification advantage. The Company also strengthened its overall portfolio by introducing 60 SKUs of Commercial Refrigeration products, including Convertible Freezer, Freezer on Wheel and Curved Glass Freezer. The company has also launched 22 SKUs of Water Dispensers, and 25 SKUs of Water Coolers. This year, Voltas is also introducing a range of Cold room solutions for the B2B segment.

Through its new Home Appliances JV brand, Voltas Beko, the company aims to strengthen its portfolio in 2021 by launching gamut of products. The consumers will witness the Frost Free range with StoreFresh technology refrigerators in diverse design and color patterns. The Direct Cool refrigerator portfolio from the Sanand factory, with features like Active Fresh Blue Light and Rapid Cooling, within major capacities, all with standard BEE Star Rating, will also be launched. The Frost Free Range of refrigerators with industry defining feature, and set of combination of unique patented technologies, Harvest Fresh and Store Fresh are slated to be launched this year.

Keeping the brand promise and commitment to stand by the 'Make in India' initiative, Voltas Beko will also unveil array of innovation. Being in sync with this initiative, the brand has slated to launch a 5 Star rated Top Load Washing Machine, having industry defining USPs like Fountain Wash and, adjustable Jet function. In the Semi-Automatic Twin Tub Category, the brand will introduce Stainless-Steel Tub Machine and Hygiene Boost Series. The overall Washing Machine portfolio will now cater to 7.5 to 14kg capacities. All product offerings in the Semi-Automatic Twin Tub Category shall have 5 Star Rating. The overall Microwave oven category in Solo, Grill and Convection segment will also expand. And the highly successful Dish Washer category will witness further expansion.

About Voltas Limited:

Voltas Limited is a premier air conditioning and engineering solutions provider and a Projects specialist. Founded in India in 1954, Voltas Limited is part of the Tata Group, and in addition to Air Conditioners, Air Coolers, Water Dispensers, Water Coolers, and Commercial Refrigeration products; Voltas offers engineering solutions for a wide spectrum of industries in areas such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning, refrigeration, electro-mechanical projects, electrification, textile machinery, mining and construction equipment, water management & treatment, cold chain solutions, building management systems, and indoor air quality. Voltas is among the top ten companies within the Tata group and is the undisputed market leader in room air conditioners in India. It has also launched its range of Voltas Beko Home Appliances, through its new JV in India, in equal partnership with Arcelik of Turkey.

