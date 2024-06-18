Volvo CE unveils new 'Built for Bharat' EC210 Hydraulic Excavator

Built for Bharat, Volvo EC210 offers superior performance, exceptional fuel efficiency and lower maintenance cost

BANGALORE, India, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE India) unveiled the new EC210, a 'Built for Bharat' 20-tonne class hydraulic excavator today. The introduction of this excavator reinforces company's strong commitment to the growing Indian CE market to provide innovative and technologically advanced solutions designed specifically to the needs of customers in the country. The EC210 excavator has a range of features to ensure superior performance, exceptional fuel efficiency and lower maintenance. Kamel Sid, (Global) Head of Operations at Volvo CE unveiled the new excavator in the presence of Dimitrov Krishnan, Managing Director, Volvo CE India and other senior leaders.

Volvo CE leaders Dimitrov Krishnan and Kamel Sid unveil new EC210 Hydraulic Excavator

As part of the EC210 launch, Volvo CE has introduced a new brand campaign, 'Karo Zyada Ki Umeed'. This campaign, via its soul film, reflects the human mindset of expecting more, striving for excellence and pushing boundaries. It highlights the key value proposition of EC210 under the 4 pillars of Zyada Performance, Zyada Value, Zyada Savings and Zyada Uptime.

The all new EC210, a 20-tonne class crawler excavator offers superior performance, versatility across applications, industry-leading safety and operator comfort, and ease of servicing. With best-in-class attachment configuration and next-generation positive control hydraulics system, it offers unmatched precision and faster response time. It also comes with Made in India, T3 electronic engine which is capable to deliver high torque even at low RPM and is yet exceptionally fuel-efficient due to 10 working modes for different applications. The do-it-all excavator offers high reliability and exceptional fuel efficiency at any of the light, medium or heavy-duty applications such as road building, rock breaking, general construction, waste management, quarries, sand mining, etc. Additionally, the users get to book a service at their fingertips through its user-friendly mobile app and get a service assurance within 48 hours to maximize machine uptime.

"As India embarks on its remarkable infrastructure growth journey driven by the government's vision and commitment, we foresee exponential demand for construction and mining equipment across sectors such as rail, road, ports, airports, and power projects. At Volvo CE, we are committed to lead this transformation by offering India-centric solutions through our latest technological innovations," said Dimitrov Krishnan, Managing Director of Volvo CE India. "The all-new EC210 exemplifies our commitment and approach to deliver products that deliver 'Zyada' performance and reduced cost of ownership to the value-conscious Indian customer. With this product launch, we have also built a supporting ecosystem by widening our sales network, investing in digital technologies to enable 48-hours service assurance and strategically partnering with Shriram Automall for easy exchange or disposal of used machines, thus enabling circularity," he added.

Alongside the EC210 launch, Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) has also partnered with Shriram AutoMall (SAMIL), India's largest 'phygital' marketplace for pre-owned vehicles and construction equipment. This collaboration aims to establish a robust ecosystem for machine exchange and disposal, serving customers interested in purchasing new Volvo machines by replacing their existing fleet. This initiative aligns with Volvo's strategic ambition of promoting circularity in equipment lifecycle management, supporting sustainable practices for second-life and end-of-life disposal.

For more information about the new Volvo EC210 excavator, please visit: https://www.volvoce.com/india/en-in/products/excavators/karo-zyada-ki-umeed/

About Volvo CE India:

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) is a leading international company specializing in developing, manufacturing, and marketing construction equipment. Driven by passion, curiosity, and our overarching purpose—to build the world we want to live in—we have earned a trusted position as a leader in the industry.

Beyond offering a diverse product range, we provide efficient global service and a suite of modern customer solutions. With a heritage spanning over decades, Volvo CE is recognized for its unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and superior quality. Central to our vision is a commitment to a more sustainable future in the construction equipment industry. We lead with cutting-edge technologies and innovative machines, emphasizing heightened productivity, efficiency, reduced carbon footprint, and a safer work environment.

A nationwide dealer network supports Volvo CE India products, ensuring round-the-clock spares and support. Our dedicated aftermarket teams offer advice on various Volvo services to help maximize returns on investment. Backed by a team of professionals, a comprehensive product range, a global network, and a steadfast commitment to a greener future, we are positioned to empower our customers to Build a Better Tomorrow.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2441602/Volvo_CE_EC210_Hydraulic_Excavator.jpg