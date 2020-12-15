Voxxy Media Marks 1st Anniversary with Bold Expansion Plans

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Influencer Marketing and Social Media Company Voxxy Media marked one year of successful operations recently. With a roster of brands across the globe, it is now setting sights on new media with a content creation studio while consolidating and expanding the influencer base. The year 2021 will see the launch of two new offerings from the brand - Voxxy Talent and Voxxy Studio.

Speaking about the journey so far, Voxxy Founder Kulbir Sachdev says: "Voxxy was born with a vision to provide integrated influencer marketing solutions & creative strategy for brands with a data-driven yet human-centric approach. Within one year of launch, we are operating in 8 countries across the globe and are trusted by 100+ Brands & Agencies across India, Indonesia, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Japan, and Thailand."

Voxxy's data-driven approach is what makes its Influencer Marketing vertical so successful. The AI-powered platform has over 17 million influencers and works on AI-based influencer discovery, Fully Automated campaign management, Real-time tracking and measurement, as well as Performance Reporting.

In 2021, the company will be launching its digital-first Talent Management service Voxxy Talent, which will be a one-stop influencer solution with 50+ exclusive creators, influencers and celebrities across genres and markets. It will provide opportunities to brands looking for more credible stories and content ideas.

The second offering, Voxxy Studio, will have its key content IPs with a focus on digital and mobile-first approach in partnership with leading short video platforms. Some of the key genres explored will be comedy, fashion, food, wellness, and lifestyle.

Explaining the 2021 roadmap, Voxxy Co-Founder Vipul Talwar adds, "The coming year will see at least 20-25% growth in digital ad revenues. This will have a positive impact on video consumption across formats, and that is what our new key business unit Voxxy Studio aims at."

Also in the works are a mobile-based AI Tech Platform, content partnerships with short-form apps for strategic monetisation, 10 exclusive content IPs in partnership with top Bollywood, Regional, and International celebrities. Another offering to look forward to is Voxxy's partnership with one of India's fastest-growing podcast companies.

About Voxxy Media

Voxxy is a full-service Global Influencer Marketing and Social Media Company driving consumer engagement and action through human connections powered by technology. As a results-driven influencer marketing service, backed by analytics and performance, Voxxy helps create digital narratives that are about people and brands.

Founded by media and entertainment entrepreneurs with vast experience in building social media tech, influencer tech, brand and content monetisation businesses, it offers social-first opportunities that guarantee consumer engagement and response. Since its launch in 2019, it has expanded in 8 countries in the APAC region. Voxxy's services include:

Influencer Marketing

Talent Management

Brand Strategy and Creative Solutions

Content Marketing and Content IPs

Experiential Marketing

Social Media Management.

