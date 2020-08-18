WAAREE completes 50MW Solar Module Supply to a Developer & Fortune 500 Company in USA

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WAAREE Energies ltd, India's Largest Solar panel manufacturer, has completed the timely delivery on 50 MW Solar modules to a Developer and Fortune 500 Company in USA.

The project shall install WAAREE's high efficiency 380, 385 Wp Mono PERC Solar PV modules. The renewable power generated by the project will be sold through a power purchase agreement in USA. The timely delivery of Solar Modules in this pandemic clearly shows the commitment of WAAREE towards it customers. Waaree has 2GW state-of-the-art solar module manufacturing facility in India, which is the largest in the country.

WAAREE Energies has recently earned IECEE CB certifications for its Bifacial Solar Modules. This is first of its kind certificate gained by any other company across globe. This certification is granted by UL, IECEE, the IEC System for Conformity Assessment Schemes for Electrotechnical Equipment and Components, is a multilateral certification system based on IEC International Standards. WAAREE has already supplied near to 3 GW of solar panels till date globally, and commissioned over 600 MW of solar EPC projects in India & Southeast Asia .

Speaking on this achievement, Mr. Sunil Rathi, Director Sales and Marketing, WAAREE Energies Ltd., said, "We at WAAREE, are committed to provide the best quality of products along with the latest technology. This order had to be delivered to USA, on time despite the pandemic outbreak. Our team at WAAREE had worked seamlessly to make deliveries on time, and gained confidence of large customers. We have Technology and capabilities to execute large scale orders internationally in timely manner. We are expanding our capacities and are equipped for much bigger association globally. "

WAAREE solar modules have been shipped to 6 continents, across 68 countries. With more than 140 tests performed at various stages of manufacturing, WAAREE maintains its quality above global standards. WAAREE has maintained its position as the Bloomberg Tier 1 manufacturer for the last 21 quarters. WAAREE modules are trusted and financed by over 50 leading banks and NBFCs globally. WAAREE's supply chain is successful primarily because of the large scale marquee clients including developers, integrators, and EPC contractors globally. WAAREE is the only Indian solar company to be recognized as 'India's Greatest Brand' in solar Industry. WAAREE serves over 5000 customers globally which illustrates the trust gained by the company over a period of 30 years of its existence.

About WAAREE Energies

WAAREE Energies Ltd. is the flagship company of WAAREE Group, and has the country's largest Solar PV Module manufacturing capacity of 2 GW. In addition, it is one of leading players in India in EPC services, project development, rooftop solutions, solar water pumps, and as an Independent Power Producer. WAAREE has its presence in over 350+ locations nationally and 68 countries globally. Learn more at https://www.waaree.com/



