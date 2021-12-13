Waaree Renewable Tech bags a LOA for 140MW DC Solar Power Project in Gujarat

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waaree Renewable Tech, one of the leading players in the solar industry announced that the Company has received a letter of award (LOA) for setting up a 140 MW DC Solar Power Plant in the state of Gujarat. This is a Turnkey Contract awarded by an India-focused renewable energy group for Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) works. Once commissioned, this solar plant would produce enough energy to power over 2,10,000 homes, and would offset over 1,02,200 tonnes of carbon, equivalent to planting over 46,45,620 trees.

The works shall be executed in accordance with the definitive contract and subject to receipt of regulatory and other statutory approvals, as may be applicable. The Parties shall in due course discuss and execute definitive Contract, company added. This project shows our commitment towards clean energy deployment target taken by India at COP26 in Glasgow.

Waaree Group serves over 5000 customers globally which illustrates the trust gained by the company over a period of 32 years of its existence. Waaree Group currently has India's largest Solar Sales and service network, with over 380 franchisees globally.

Waaree aims to bridge the ever growing demand - supply gap of electricity, by making Solar accessible to all and inch towards a viable indigenous ecosystem.

About Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited (WRTL), (Formally known as SANGAM RENEWABLES LIMITED) is subsidiary company of Waaree Group and spearheading the Solar EPC business.

