Waaree Solar Modules Power IIT-Kharagpur

MUMBAI, India, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waaree Energies, India's largest solar module manufacturer has supplied 330wp Solar modules for a project Developed by Purshottam Profiles. The project shall supply power to Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, West Bengal. Waaree has supplied 3 MW of solar modules for this prestigious project. The project was commissioned in Jan 2021. The project was finanaced by SBI Bank. This 3 MWp plant shall help IIT-Kharagpur to reduce 34 metric tonnes carbon footprint per annum.

Speaking on this event, Mr Sunil Rathi, Director, Waaree Energies Ltd said, "We are very proud to be associated with a distinguished institute like IIT as its preferred sustainability partner. Through our partnership, we are helping IIT to reduce their carbon footprint and electricity costs simultaneously."

Mr Sunil Agarwal, Director, Purshottam Profiles added, "We are delighted to be on the commissioning of this project, This is a very compelling proposition to institutes like IIT, and we hope to replicate it for other premier institutes across the country."

Mr S. Ghosh, from the IIT-Kharagpur said "IIT-Kharagpur believes in moving towards sustainable energy as source of power. By commissioning the solar plant in association with Purshottam profiles, we are proud to be contributing towards the national goal of becoming a solar powered nation. The institute is expected to save a significant operating cost reduction. The educational institute also hopes to create awareness about the solar technology"

Waaree solar modules have been shipped to 6 continents, across 68 countries. With more than 140 tests performed at various stages of manufacturing, Waaree maintains its quality above global standards. Waaree is perceived by customers as the premium module supplier & has already supplied near to 3.5 GW of solar panels till date globally, and commissioned over 600 MW of solar EPC projects in India.

Waaree serves over 5000 customers globally which illustrates the trust gained by the company over a period of 32 years of its existence. Waaree currently has India's Largest Solar Sales and service network, with over 350 franchisees globally.

Waaree solar modules are exported in more than 68 countries including USA, UK, Europe, Italy and Africa. Waaree Energies is planning to further expand its footprint with 1000 franchises by the end of 2021. Waaree aims to bridge the ever growing demand - supply gap of electricity, by making solar accessible to all and inch towards a viable indigenous ecosystem.

About Waaree Energies

Waaree Energies Ltd. is the flagship company of Waaree Group, and has the country's largest Solar PV Module manufacturing capacity of 2 GW. In addition, it is one of leading players in India in EPC services, project development, rooftop solutions, solar water pumps, and as an Independent Power Producer. Waaree has its presence in over 350+ locations nationally and 68 countries globally."

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197503/Waaree_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Waaree Energies Ltd.