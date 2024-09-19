WAAYU, India's first Zero commission food delivery app, launches on ONDC

WAAYU will work closely with Tata Neu , and Ola

PUNE, India, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WAAYU, India's first zero-commission food delivery app, is now live on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) as a seller marketplace. This significant milestone heralds a new era in the food delivery industry, offering unparalleled benefits to restaurants and consumers by mitigating the commission factor and creating a seamless channel between restaurants and consumers.

Since its launch in May 2023, WAAYU has onboarded over 3,000 restaurants across major Indian cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. After going live on ONDC, WAAYU has also been strategically working with two prominent buyer apps on the network - TATA Neu and OLA, making it a channel to generate higher order volumes. This association will give a significant boost to all restaurant partners by providing a steady stream of orders and enhance customer experience with zero commission on delivery.

Additionally, Flipkart's entry as a buyer app on the ONDC Network, alongside Paytm, Tata Neu, Ola, and others, will further strengthen demand generation.

Mandar Lande, CEO, & Co-Founder WAAYU App shared the vision of the organisation, "WAAYU App aims to revolutionize the food delivery market by eliminating commission fees to provide a more sustainable and profitable model for restaurants ecosystem also. Supported by national and regional restaurant associations, deep industry expertise, and state-of-the-art user-friendly technology, WAAYU aims to be the go-to app for restaurants."

Anirudha Kotgire, Managing Director & Co-Founder WAAYU App further adds, "WAAYU has taken a major step by going live on ONDC that showcases our commitment to provide seamless and cost effective food at home experience for our consumers. This strategic expansion aims to bring WAAYU's zero-commission model to more restaurants and consumers, further democratizing the food delivery ecosystem in India."

The app was launched in May 2023 and began its operations in major cities known for their eclectic food history and iconic restaurants. With its AI-based platform, WAAYU plans to expand steadily across the country in the coming months.

About WAAYU

WAAYU - India's first zero-commission food delivery app is developed by Destek Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, a technology-driven company based in Pune, India. Destek was founded by passionate entrepreneurs Mandar Lande and Anirudha Kotgire, who have been instrumental in driving WAAYU's rapid growth and success. With a strong focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, WAAYU aims to transform the F&B landscape through cutting-edge tech solutions and services.

