WageCan Business meets Full-Range Digital Facilities for Hotel Industry

WageCan is the first platform that has provided solutions for both digital assets and wallets with prepaid cards globally since 2015. Being accepted by over 55 million merchants worldwide, WageCan Wiser card can smoothly be used in 180 countries worldwide. Besides promising the easiest way to manage asset portfolios for all kinds of digital asset management, WageCan offers a wide range of digital products at WageCan Business including digital HR Payroll, Pension, Custody, and wealth management products. WageCan aims to assure companies to get overall saving and investing experiences to build the portfolio, hold onto excellent workers, and connect their business to the booming digital asset potentiality.

This year, WageCan is thrilled to expand into new territories in the hotel industry in the Caribbean through their honorable digital payroll and pension customer -- the Royal St. Kitts Hotel. Located in the beautiful tourist region of Frigate Bay, the Royal St. Kitts Hotel has been in business since 1983. Although the economic uncertainty of the pandemic has forced tens of thousands of hotels and restaurants to shut down, the Royal astonished the hotel industry in St. Kitts because it never laid off any workers but kept all the staff employed during the pandemic. Furthermore, they take care of each employee's future retirement wealth by using WageCan Business solutions.

This expanded incentive not only embraces the growing trend toward the use of digital assets as a payment option for employers but also helps increase the pipeline of talent to benefit employers, startups, cities, local businesses, and the region overall. WageCan Business integrates an ultimate multifunctional digital getaway to offer the total solution for all kinds of asset management and distribution in the digital world for companies by supporting efficient workforce management, providing complete automation for any kind of payment, and hedging against inflation and the risk of fiat world.

The collaboration would serve as an important step toward the strategic expansion of WageCan's presence in the Caribbean. WageCan is committed to supporting their customers' needs, every step of the way. WageCan will keep endeavoring to make big moves in digit asset services—and beyond. Welcome any industries, institutions and more to secure your Pass to the digital world off right by joining wagecan.com/business to search for plenty more value to go around.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1805695/RW_WageCan_Business.jpg

SOURCE WageCan