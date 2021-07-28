WageCan Provides Best Multifunctional Digital Asset HR & Payroll Solutions

IRVINE, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain payment adoption is growing fast because it offers an easy way to send and receive payments on a global scale. In a world where people are using the Internet for all types of services, crypto is definitely the future. Besides promising the easiest way to manage asset portfolios for all kinds of digital asset management, WageCan is taking another giant step toward providing progressive business experience solutions. We continue to expand into new areas to meet the ever-growing demand for accessible avenues to multifunctional digital asset HR & Payroll solutions simultaneously.

WageCan has launched cutting-edge multifunctional digital asset HR & Payroll solutions with a focus on miners, international companies, startups, and gig economy workers looking to pay employees or vendors online with cryptocurrency. It helps you with workforce management, benefits, compliance around the world, and provides complete automation of your HR and Payroll systems. Other than that, WageCan supplies one-stop wealth management services for users to invest in the portfolio once users receive their wages on the platform and further create considerable wealth. Here's all you need to know about the best service WageCan offers: what it is, how it works, and why any business running in the 21st century needs to get on board this productivity gravy train.

To show you how exactly WageCan digital asset HR & Payroll systems can provide flexibility to accommodate your needs and even boost your wealth, here are the main features about us:

I. HR System:

Employer and employee portals and easy onboarding efficiently

Multiple permission settings

Everything is visible on the dashboard so that employers or freelancers can keep everything under control with no effort

APIs available for Integration

Track and calculate paid personal and leave requests

Applicant tracking in recruiting

Payroll Scheduling

Check personal salary history record

Cross-border payments with multi-currency support

II. Payroll System:

Multi-cryptocurrency payments to employees and receive wages anywhere around the world Seamlessly shift between digital currencies/assets on the go Simplified cross-border payments for a global workforce Offer bonus or commission in cryptocurrency Instant, fast, and low-cost transaction Offer a variety of salary options: Accept a portion or all of their salaries in cryptocurrency into the encrypted wallet Deposit into prepaid debit cards or virtual cards which can be used daily Get access to WageCan digital asset investment to the mainstream with even a small percentage of the salary periodically and boost your wage Easy to pay contractors or employees living in remote areas with the options mentioned above Invest part of the salary in BTC, ETH, Stablecoins, and other DeFi projects on the WageCan platform to get enhanced earning potential property High-security on-chain, transparent, better in combating fraud, with the leading cybersecurity firm

In conclusion, cryptocurrencies strengthen globalization by removing the hurdles to hire people around the globe. WageCan's multifunctional digital asset HR & Payroll solutions can benefit both employees and employers, allowing for more freedom over funds and fast global payments. Our goal is simple: "Build Something Great" - delivering "ease, innovation, and sophistication in one neat package." Learn more about WageCan's mission and commitment to HR & Payroll Solutions at [email protected].

