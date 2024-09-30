Waystone expands global presence, opens office in Mumbai

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global financial services firm, Waystone, has opened its first India office in the financial capital, Mumbai. The Mumbai office is located at Godrej 2 in Vikhroli (East), where the company aspires to be the employer of choice in the region.

Dublin headquartered, Waystone is a leading provider of institutional governance, administration, risk and compliance services to global asset management companies. Waystone partners with institutional investors, investment funds and asset managers to build, support and protect investment structures and strategies.

Waystone's Management Company (ManCo) and Authorised Corporate Director (ACD) businesses boast an overall AUM of over US$400bn. Waystone was recently named the fastest growing ManCo in Luxembourg, leading independent ManCo in Ireland, and leading independent ACD in the UK measured by AUM.

"We're delighted to open Waystone's new office in Mumbai, the financial capital of the country. Our Mumbai office will be an integral part of global operations, enhancing our ability to deliver a comprehensive suite of services. Having a global back-office function in Mumbai, we will provide clients and investors with consistent operating models backed by strong governance and time zone support for our teams located at various locations worldwide. We will leverage the impressive local talent pool to further strengthen our capabilities, worldwide," said Sanjiv Sawhney, Group CEO, Waystone.

The Mumbai office will support Waystone's global operations in investor services, investment risk, financial reporting oversight, finance, IT and human resources.

"Keeping pace with our rapid business growth, we are looking at increasing our Mumbai team to over 200 employees by the first half of 2025. Training will be a key focus to enable our teams to provide world class services to our clients," said Amit Rajdev, Director, Waystone India.

With over 1700 employees across 22 locations worldwide, Waystone's solutions enable asset managers and sponsors to focus on their core priorities – strategy, fundraising and fund performance – while ensuring effective oversight and regulatory compliance.