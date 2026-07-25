Weichai's Five Tech Routes Global Debut: Diverse Paths to a Green, Smart Future

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Weichai Group

25 Jul, 2026, 13:47 IST

HANOI, Vietnam, July 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At VEC in Vietnam on July 21, the Shandong Heavy Industry global partners conference & green intelligent products expo opened. Responding to the green transition of global commercial vehicles and heavy equipment, Weichai – with decades of expertise – unveiled five core tech routes: BEV, HEV, PEMFC, alternative-fuel ICE, and ADAS. Through full-chain proprietary control and breakthroughs, it provides efficient, low-carbon, intelligent power solutions to the global market.

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(PRNewsfoto/Weichai Group)
(PRNewsfoto/Weichai Group)

Battery electric vehicle powertrain: full-chain deployment and high-efficiency recharging: Weichai masters core battery, motor, and e‑control technologies. Its CT100 battery – for heavy tractors and dump trucks – features integrated design and triple insulation, delivering better reliability, efficiency, safety, and speed. The WMS3200 drive system, tailored for heavy‑truck haulage, boosts efficiency and cuts vehicle power consumption. The WMC‑L/H/B integrated controllers offer stable, efficient control for light trucks, heavy trucks, and buses.

Hybrid electric vehicle powertrain: deep integration and ultra-long range: Weichai covers series, parallel, and series-parallel architectures, deeply integrating engine and e-drive. For urban logistics, the WP2.5T range extender offers quick response and low noise; for long-haul transport, the WP3NNG natural-gas range extender uses a "pure electric for short hauls, range-extended for long hauls" mode, with over 1,000 km combined range, easing range anxiety.

Proton exchange membrane fuel cell: zero-carbon leadership: Weichai has built a full-chain hydrogen energy system covering components, stacks, and systems. The WEF300 fuel cell engine has been deployed in volume in 49-ton heavy-duty trucks, suitable for long-haul and port logistics. The WEFG500 power generation system provides megawatt-class scalable power to support data centers and industrial plants.

Alternative fuel internal combustion engine: diverse clean-energy options and exceptional cost-effectiveness: Modular design enables flexible switching between H₂ and methanol. WP15DI hydrogen ICE peaks at 46.8% thermal efficiency; WP17T methanol ICE targets heavy‑equipment energy use, cuts operating costs, and is mass‑deployed in 130‑ton mining trucks.

Intelligent driving assistance system: vehicle-road-cloud collaboration: Weichai built a vehicle‑road‑cloud full‑stack architecture, with mining autonomous solution for cm‑level docking & obstacle avoidance, and trunk‑line ADAS with intelligent cruise & auto lane‑change, boosting high‑speed safety and economy.

Going forward, Weichai will keep iterating these five tech routes with global partners to advance sustainable manufacturing.

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