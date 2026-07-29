Wellness Culture Gains Momentum Across Asia Pacific as 4 in 5 Consumers Prioritize Holistic Health - Herbalife Survey

HONG KONG, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife, a premier health and wellness company, community and platform, released findings from its latest survey, revealing a clear rise in a wellness culture - the modern phenomenon that emphasizes the active pursuit of holistic well-being through the integration of physical, mental, emotional health - across Asia Pacific (APAC).

The Herbalife APAC Wellness Culture Survey 2026 showed that four in five (82%) people consider holistic health very or extremely important, with 74% deeming it more important than three years ago. The findings also reflect a growing awareness of the need to improve their sleep quality (44%), mental wellbeing and stress management (38%), nutrition quality (31%) and weight management (30%), in order to build healthier routines for the long term.

Conducted in May 2026, the survey polled over 10,000 respondents across 11 markets, including, Australia, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan region, Thailand and Vietnam. When asked about the top factors contributing to this trend, respondents outlined reasons such as aging (46%), personal health scares (42%), growing awareness of wellness trends (32%) and a desire to invest in long-term health (31%).

"Across APAC, we're seeing a shift in how people are integrating positive health and wellness habits into their everyday life. Today, more people are embracing the wellness culture and prioritizing their physical, mental and emotional wellbeing. At Herbalife, we recognize that holistic health is something that needs to be built consistently over time, with the help of science-backed nutrition, personalized guidance and a supportive community. This can make a world of difference to help people meet their wellness goals and lay the foundation for a higher quality of life," said Thomas Harms, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Herbalife.

Wellness is becoming an integral part of daily lives

Around half of the APAC consumers surveyed say that the rise of wellness culture has made them more aware of prioritizing their wellbeing. For the majority (58%) of the respondents, both their variety and frequency of wellness activities increased compared to three years ago. The top wellness activities they engage in include exercising regularly (45%), making healthier food choices (45%), improving sleep habits (42%), and taking health or wellness supplements (38%), indicating that wellness is increasingly embedded in daily routines.

Many consumers are also serving as "wellness influencers" in their respective communities. Close to half disclosed that they have prepared or bought healthier food for or shared their wellness journey with someone else in the last 12 months. Furthermore, over 80% of those who bought food for someone else or shared wellness advice said that they are doing this more often now than three years prior.

Despite progress, consumers want more support from their social communities

Despite the overall progress made towards achieving better holistic wellbeing, only two in five say their current state of physical, mental and emotional health is better compared to three years ago. Respondents cited the lack of time (38%) and motivation (34%) as key challenges that get in the way of maintaining wellness habits.

With family and friends and social media being named as the top two sources that are most likely to have a positive impact on their health, many consumers are looking for more support from their immediate communities to help them boost their physical (65%), mental (51%) and emotional health (46%).

"The silver lining is that an individual's social circle holds the key to keeping the wellness momentum going on the road ahead. As wellness culture expands, it is vital that we continue to foster supportive and knowledgeable communities that make health more accessible, personalized and actionable, empowering people every step of the way. Through this collective action and shared accountability, wellness becomes not just a personal goal, but a cultural movement that enables people to live healthier and more fulfilling lives," added Harms.

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

Media contact:

Susan Tan

Director, Corporate Communications, Asia Pacific, Herbalife

Email: [email protected]