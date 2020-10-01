Wells Fargo Hyderabad building conferred with LEED v4 Platinum certification

Wells Fargo India's newest office space becomes the first building in Hyderabad to achieve LEED v4 Platinum certification under the LEED for Interior Design and Construction (LEED ID+C) Rating System.

Focusing on reuse and recycling during furnishing, Wells Fargo India has diverted an estimated 191.2 metric tons of office furniture from the landfill.

Wells Fargo Hyderabad is the 10th building in India to secure the LEED v4 Platinum certification under the LEED for Interior Design and Construction (LEED ID+C) Rating System.

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wells Fargo India has announced that its latest tower in the Hyderabad campus has achieved LEED v4 Platinum certification. LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, is a globally recognized green building rating system that addresses the entire lifecycle of a building from design and construction to operations and maintenance. Created by the U.S. Green Building Council, or USGBC, LEED defines and measures green building requirements, providing a roadmap for developing sustainable buildings and establishing a baseline for reducing environmental impacts. This accomplishment makes Wells Fargo India the first organization to achieve LEED v4 Platinum certification under LEED ID+C for a building in Hyderabad. With an area of 374,000 square feet, Tower 3 is the newest building at Wells Fargo India's Hyderabad campus and was inaugurated in November 2018.

Reaffirming Wells Fargo's commitment towards sustainable practices, Arindam Banerrji, managing director and head of Wells Fargo India & Philippines, said, "This recognition is a testimony for future-forward organizations as ours, where sustainability is a way of life. It is a great milestone to become the first building in Hyderabad and the second building in South Asia to obtain LEED v4 ID+C Platinum certification. It encourages us to continue working towards green practices and adopting innovative ways of improving the health, safety, and wellbeing of the communities we operate in. It affirms our pledge to reach a lower-carbon economy and reduce the impact on climate change as an organization while bringing us to the forefront of the green building movement." All existing built-to-suit Wells Fargo facilities in India are also LEED-certified.

LEED certification is based on several factors like energy efficiency and eco-friendly technologies, equipment, and materials used for the building, including lighting systems, water treatment technologies, renewable energy, nontoxic paints, FSC-certified woods, and recycled materials.

Wells Fargo India's sustainable achievements leading to Tower 3's LEED v4 Platinum certification include:

Against an earlier version of the rating system (LEED 2009), LEED v4 calls for a 20% water consumption reduction; the Wells Fargo design results in a 47% reduction, and including recycled water from the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) the consumption reduction further increases to 76%.

An 18% energy savings.

Approximately 80% of the regularly occupied area is accessible to an external view (natural light).

100% of the electrical energy consumed by the building is covered by Renewable Energy Credits, or RECs.

Almost 88% of project construction waste is sent to recycler.

The fresh air system, which is part of the air conditioning, has been designed per ASHRAE Standard 62.1-2010 guidelines to maintain good indoor air quality at all times.

A unique reuse project

Nearly 100% of the modular furniture in this facility has been reused from the decommissioning of an earlier facility, making this one of the largest reuse projects for the company. Head of Corporate Properties for Wells Fargo India & the Philippines, Vinod Mannattil shared, "When Wells Fargo India's new facility in Bengaluru was ready to be occupied in September 2017, the office furniture from the older building was not needed. Keeping to our focus on finding new ways of reducing our carbon footprints, we decided to find a way to reuse that furniture in our new facility in Hyderabad."

Wells Fargo India partnered with Steelcase, India, to take down, treat, and transport furniture from the decommissioned facility in Bengaluru to the new one in Hyderabad. Close to 200 metric tons of furniture were dismantled, packed, moved, refurbished, and installed, diverting it from the landfill and achieving a greenhouse gas emissions avoidance of 659.6 metric tons of CO 2 e. "We remain committed to doing our part to accelerate the transition to a lower-carbon operation and help reduce the impact of climate change. Through thoughtful ways, Wells Fargo's efforts are to reduce waste, conserve resources, reuse, and recycle wherever possible," Mannattil added.

There are four LEED certification levels: Certified, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, the highest level. LEED has been the leading globally recognized green building rating system for more than 20 years. LEED serves as a guideline to help ensure that buildings consume fewer resources, reduce operating costs, increase value, and create safer and healthier environments for building occupants. Additionally, LEED helps to ensure that a building is resilient from natural and unnatural disturbances. The LEED rating system is updated through a continuous improvement process and each new version of the rating system challenges buildings to be more resource efficient and sustainable. LEED v4, was launched by USGBC in 2013 and was designed to be the most rigorous green building rating system in the world through emphasizing stronger energy performance, better materials, increased water efficiency and accounting for human experience.

