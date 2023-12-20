Wells Fargo India's Hyderabad Tower 4 Secures LEED v4.1 Platinum Certification and Global Distinction

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wells Fargo India has announced the accomplishment of LEED v4.1 (CI-Commercial Interior) Platinum certification for its tower (Tower 4) in Hyderabad, marking a milestone in sustainable infrastructure globally. LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), is a globally recognized green building rating system, designed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). The certification provides a framework for healthy, highly efficient, and cost-saving green buildings, which offer environmental, social and governance benefits.

The Tower 4, at 1.2 million square feet of leasable area, is the world's largest LEED v4.1 (CI-Commercial Interior) Platinum-rated building. Here are some highlights:

Strategically positioned for enhanced connectivity, the project attains an 85.44% reduction in potable water use and prioritizes energy-efficient HVAC and lighting in compliance with ASHRAE 90.1.2016 standards.

Additionally, it sources Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) to offset energy consumption over five years, powering the entire Hyderabad campus with renewable energy.

campus with renewable energy. Interior choices focus on minimizing Global Warming Potential and maximizing recycled content.

The project's environmental footprint is validated through Life Cycle Analysis (LCA), while initiatives for indoor air quality, eco-friendly product usage, and a COVID-19-safe re-entry align with its sustainability objectives.

This recognition reaffirms Wells Fargo's commitment to environment sustainability. The Green Building Council of India (GBCI) scrutinized Hyderabad Tower 4's design, and it successfully met all the requirements laid down by the council. Commenting on this recognition, Sumeet Anand, Head of Corporate Properties Group at Wells Fargo India & Philippines, stated, "This achievement is particularly remarkable within the ID+C-CI category, where only two other projects globally have attained platinum certification. These projects cover substantially less square footage compared to Hyderabad's Tower 4. One of them includes the USGBC headquarters in the United States, underscoring Hyderabad Tower 4's differentiation within its certification category."

"Achieving the LEED v4.1 (CI-Commercial Interior) Platinum certification for Hyderabad Tower 4 marks a significant milestone for us. With the 30% extra fresh air system and advanced filters, this certification reflects our commitment to creating spaces that are both eco-conscious and employee friendly," added Adil Katrak, Head of Corporate Services Delivery at Wells Fargo India and & Philippines.

Key partnerships have played a pivotal role in the latest project's success. The Lead Consultancy provided technical support and guidance throughout the project, ensuring a seamless journey. The GBCI Team ensured timely assistance and clarification of credit compliance paths. Collaborators such as JLL, DWP, OM Sai Intex, Lesa Pro, and HCE teams brought technical insights and design expertise, contributing significantly to Wells Fargo's Tower 4 sustainability goals.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2305184/Wells_Fargo_Tower4_Hyderabad.jpg