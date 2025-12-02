WEMADE Partners with Razer for Global 'Legend of YMIR' Promotion

The 60-day worldwide campaign features exclusive co-branded items and Razer Gold bonuses

SINGAPORE, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global game developer WEMADE has partnered with global gaming lifestyle brand, Razer, to launch a campaign celebrating the worldwide release of its Unreal Engine 5 MMORPG, Legend of YMIR. The promotion was rolled out at the end of November 2025 across all regions through the Razer Gold network, combining exclusive in-game items, additional reward bonuses, and joint brand marketing initiatives.

The 60-day global campaign taps into Razer's ecosystem of over 68,000 digital channels and 200 global payment partners. It will be supported by coordinated promotion across Razer Gold, WEMIX PLAY , official social channels, newsletters, web banners, and in-game placements. Through this collaboration, WEMADE and Razer aim to deliver new benefits, deeper engagement, and a strengthened global presence for Legend of YMIR.

Exclusive Razer Gold × Legend of YMIR Bundles

Razer Gold Webshop will release two limited-edition bundles that will be available for purchase during the campaign period:

Razer Gold: Ascension Edition

Razer Silver: Essence Edition

Each bundle includes an exclusive in-game Disir. Designed in collaboration with Razer, these companions draw inspiration from Razer Gold & Razer Silver's iconic coin-themed motifs and are available only through the bundles for a limited time during the campaign.

Players who purchase with Razer Gold will receive:

The full contents of each edition

+10% Bonus Razer Gold

(In select regions, this may be offered as a 10% rebate depending on local regulations.)

In addition to the bundles, four tiers of YMIR Point products, usable in the in-game shop, will also be sold with the same +10% Razer Gold bonus reward applied to all purchases.

Players can purchase the limited-edition bundles and YMIR Point products directly via the Razer Gold Webshop .

Download Legend of YMIR now via the official website or WEMIX PLAY , or via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store . Join the community today via the official Discord , YouTube , and Facebook channels for real-time updates and interaction.

About Legend of YMIR – Mythology Meets Blockchain Innovation

Legend of YMIR merges immersive MMORPG gameplay with blockchain-based tokenomics. From character progression to large-scale field combat, players explore an expansive world while engaging in an innovative reward ecosystem. gWEMIX lies at the center of this system, bridging in-game achievements and real-world digital asset value.

About WEMADE

WEMADE is the only company combining over two decades of AAA game development success with a fully operational, game-proven blockchain ecosystem-built entirely on its proprietary Layer-1 mainnet, WEMIX3.0. Known for global hits such as The Legend of Mir, MIR4, NIGHT CROWS and Legend of YMIR, WEMADE is leading the industry in seamlessly integrating gameplay, tokenomics, NFTs, stablecoin payments, and blockchain infrastructure. Through WEMIX PLAY, WEMADE delivers a unified digital economy where players, creators, and investors can own, trade, and benefit from digital assets-powering the next generation of interactive entertainment and driving the evolution of Web3 gaming. For more information, please visit https://wemade.com/ .

About WEMIX PLAY

WEMIX PLAY is the world's leading blockchain gaming platform, offering one of the most diverse portfolios of blockchain-powered games globally, with more than 35 titles. The platform integrates NFTs, tokenomics, payment systems, webshops, an NFT marketplace, and community features-creating a unified ecosystem where players can truly own, trade, and benefit from digital assets. As the flagship of the WEMIX ecosystem, WEMIX PLAY delivers a seamless, immersive gaming experience-empowering players, creators, and investors to participate in decentralized digital economies and shaping the future of interactive entertainment. For more information, please visit https://wemixplay.com/ .

About Razer

Razer™ is the world's leading lifestyle brand made For Gamers. By Gamers™.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, Razer has designed and built the world's largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer's award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer's software suite, which consists of Razer Chroma RGB, Razer Synapse and more, boasts over 250 million users, offering customization, lighting effects and optimization.

Razer also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials and Gen Z, through Razer Gold, one of the world's largest game payment services to over 68,000 games and Razer Silver, the accompanying rewards program.

Razer is committed towards a sustainable future and is taking responsibility through its #GoGreenWithRazer movement – a 10-year roadmap that aims to minimize environmental impact through various initiatives.

Founded in 2005, Razer is dual headquartered in Irvine, California and Singapore, with regional headquarters in Hamburg and Shanghai, and 19 offices worldwide. Razer will be celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2025 with a slew of brand activations. Find out more here at https://rzr.to/20anni .

