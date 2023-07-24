WEMIX Announces Listing on Indian Cryptocurrency Exchange CoinDCX

CoinDCX is home to over 500 crypto assets and trusted by more than 15 million registered users

The second listing in 6 months after BNS marks the continued growth of WEMIX in the Indian blockchain gaming market

WEMIX PLAY ecosystem will continue to expand through additional global virtual asset exchange listings in the future

SEOUL, South Korea, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting July 19, 2023, WEMIX, the native coin of the WEMIX3.0 mainnet, can be bought and sold on Indian cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX which is trusted by more than 15 million registered users and home to over 500 crypto assets. Established in 2018 with the goal of making crypto and web3 accessible to Indians, CoinDCX is underpinned by superior user experience and security, as well as an innovative lineup of products and features. CoinDCX was rated "Best for Advanced Crypto Traders'' and the overall number one ranking in Forbes Advisor India's recently published list of the " Best Cryptocurrency Exchanges Of 2023 ".

India's growing cryptocurrency and gaming markets

India is emerging as a top cryptocurrency and blockchain market, thanks to rising interest in tokens, altcoins and DeFi protocols, advancements in blockchain technology and continued strong growth in the Indian gaming sector. The number of cryptocurrency users in India is projected to jump from 119.9 million last year to 206.1 million in 2023, with the total number of gamers reaching 450 million this year and 500 million by 2025.

CoinDCX is the second Indian exchange listing for WEMIX following the February listing on BNS (formerly known as BitBNS), India's largest virtual asset exchange, marking the continued expansion of the WEMIX ecosystem in India. With over 4 million users, BNS has become synonymous for introducing metaverse tokens to Indian crypto investors after successfully listing popular metaverse tokens in the past two years. With plans to list on a greater number of major virtual asset exchanges worldwide, WEMIX aims to make it easier and simpler for crypto users to buy and sell the WEMIX3.0 native coin using local fiat currency anywhere in the world.

About WEMIX

The blockchain subsidiary of renowned Korea-based game development company Wemade, WEMIX is accelerating the adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem that will offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services for everyone. www.wemix.com .

