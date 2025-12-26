What Hebei Can Offer丨The Photovoltaic Miracle of Ningjin

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A News Report from Great Wall New Media:

From photovoltaic new energy to intelligent connected vehicles, and further to integrated wind–solar–storage projects, Hebei Province is accelerating the development of a diversified and synergistic energy industry, supported by a strong manufacturing base and abundant resource endowments. Among Hebei's 107 key specialty industry clusters, the photovoltaic new energy industrial cluster in Ningjin County is one of the earliest new energy industrial bases in China.

In recent years, Ningjin County has continued to improve its business environment while accelerating the high-end, intelligent and green development of its new energy industry. By actively promoting integrated wind–solar–storage projects and expanding the international market for photovoltaic products, the cluster's agglomeration effect and spillover capacity have been steadily strengthened.

Not long ago, representatives from energy authorities of Brandenburg, Germany, proactively engaged with Hebei's new energy enterprises, holding in-depth discussions on such topics as new energy technology applications and industrial collaboration. The Brandenburg side expressed its willingness to further deepen pragmatic cooperation with Hebei enterprises in energy transition and clean energy development, with a view to achieving mutual benefit and win-win outcomes.

In this episode of What Hebei Can Offer, Daniel, a Great Wall Overseas Communication Officer from Germany, takes viewers to the photovoltaic new energy industrial cluster in Ningjin County, Xingtai City, to explore how the county has leveraged a well-developed industrial chain and strong technological innovation to transform itself from "the home of China's electric wires and cables" into one of the country's leading photovoltaic new energy industrial clusters.