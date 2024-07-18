Whirlpool of India launches Ice Magic Pro Glass Door Refrigerator Range for evolving Indian homes

The new range of single-door refrigerators is one-of-its-kind design, inspired by the rich cultural heritage of India.

NEW DELHI, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation, has launched a new range of single-door refrigerators- Ice Magic Pro Glass Door range, an amalgamation of superior aesthetics and craftsmanship.

Ice Magic Pro Glass Door Refrigerator Range

At Whirlpool, the belief is that the product offering needs to be stylish and contemporary to blend in with the ever-evolving modernization of Indian homes. The new glass door with its sleekness embodies sophistication. Coupled with "never seen before" patterns on glass it drives aesthetic superiority, elevating the living space by adding a layer of elegance to the Indian homes.

The range comes in three distinctive designs – Gold Dust, Silvia, and Night Bloom, which celebrates the arts and artisans of India and its diverse culture. The entire range with its unique designs reflects the timeless beauty, diverse traditions, and vibrant colours of India. It aims to bring the essence of India's heritage into the modern home, creating a piece of art that's both inspiring and aspirational.

Gold Dust, influenced by the intricacies and earthy tones of the famous Pashmina, embodies and honours the local craftsmanship of Kashmir. Silvia is inspired by the Indian silver artistry and artisans combines floral and natural motifs, showcasing pride in heritage. Nightbloom which celebrates the sacredness of florals within Indian culture, blends moonlit flowers against a night sky paying an ode to serenity and devotion.

Beyond aesthetics, the new range of refrigerators comprises of innovative features that not only enhance their visual appeal but also ensure superior performance.

Advanced Features:

Up to 7 Days of Garden Freshness*: The IMPro glass door refrigerator guarantees up to seven days of garden freshness with its trademarked 'Microblock Technology' which helps in preserving the nutritional value of the food.

The IMPro glass door refrigerator guarantees up to seven days of garden freshness with its trademarked 'Microblock Technology' which helps in preserving the nutritional value of the food. It offers the unique feature of 12 hours~ of milk preservation even during power cuts to maintain the freshness and quality of the milk.

to maintain the freshness and quality of the milk. Cooling and Retention: It is equipped with 'Insulated Capillary Technology' to enable faster-cooling efficiency and low-temperature variations.

It is equipped with 'Insulated Capillary Technology' to enable faster-cooling efficiency and low-temperature variations. Space Management: The effective space management feature helps in providing ample space for storage of large vessels.

The effective space management feature helps in providing ample space for storage of large vessels. Energy Consumption: This range is designed with energy efficiency in mind, effectively reducing consumption and helping save electricity bills.

On the new launch, Mr. Kumar Gaurav Singh, Vice President-Marketing, at Whirlpool of India, said: "At Whirlpool, we believe that our products will help improve the overall lifestyle of our customers through style, functionality, and durability. With the launch of our Impro Glass Door Refrigerator Range, we're proud to offer a unique range of designer refrigerators that elevate the overall design of the home while being equipped with advanced features. We want our customers to feel a sense of pride and ownership with the new product that also reflects their personalities. The varied design options will add a touch of grace to the household and will become a piece of art that reflects the style and aura of the home. At Whirlpool, we're not just about manufacturing appliances; we're about inspiring dreams and enriching lives."

The Impro Glass Door Range is now available in two capacities 192L and 207L.

*T&C Apply. For further details, visit www.whirlpoolindia.com

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home and inspiring generations with our brands. The company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees, and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

Follow Whirlpool India on Twitter and Facebook at @whirlpool_india.

DISCLAIMER -

**Results based on internal lab testing done on select models under specific conditions and may vary depending on testing conditions and models @ Internal lab test conducted on select vegetables.

~Results based on internal lab testing done on select models under specific conditions and may vary depending on testing conditions and models Product operating at highest cooling setting with restricted usage wherein Ph value of milk packet maintained above 6.4

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2463575/Ice_Magic_Pro_Refrigerator.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2370147/4816849/Whirlpool_Logo.jpg