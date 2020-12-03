Winshuttle EnterWorks Offers Comprehensive Systems Integration Through New Partnership with Strategix CFT GmbH

EnterWorks MDM/PIM Clients Leverage Strategix Innovative Retail Technologies

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Winshuttle EnterWorks, the provider of an industry-leading Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) platform, announced today it is partnering with Strategix GmbH, a boutique consulting company that specializes in innovative retail technologies and comprehensive systems integration. As a local implementation and support Winshuttle EnterWorks partner, Strategix provides consulting on business processes and technology selection, deep system integration, and implementation capabilities based on more than 20 years of experience.

"The rise of omnichannel and new regulations has put an increased pressure on retail brands to provide complete, up-to date, consistent information on all channels," said Kerry Young, Vice President and General Manager of Winshuttle EnterWorks. "We are excited to partner with Strategix and offer our clients the benefits of Strategix's extensive experience on projects involving comprehensive integration of various PIM systems with category management, supply chain management and e-commerce environments."

In today's complex retail environment, a centralized PIM Tool is essential, alongside in-depth understanding of business processes in the retail and manufacturing industry. Strategix has supported leading retailers and brands in D-A-CH and Eastern Europe as they transform their merchandising processes and select the right technologies.

"We are happy to cooperate with Winshuttle EnterWorks and be able to promote and implement their innovative technology," said Jan Hanussek, the Founder and CEO of Strategix GmbH. "The widening scope of information and increasing speed of changes means that PIM and MDM systems used in our market are ready for a generation change. Many of our existing and potential customers are either lacking some critical product information or struggling with keeping the information up-to-date. EnterWorks will help us, not only to close these gaps, but offer a solution in addition to agile functionality as well."

For more information about Winshuttle EnterWorks, please visit https://www.winshuttle.com/enterworks.

About Winshuttle

Over 2,400 enterprises across the globe trust Winshuttle's automation, product information management (PIM), and multi-domain master data management (MDM) software to drive business results at scale, become more agile and transform digital into a competitive advantage.

Winshuttle's EnterWorks solution is a Multi-Domain MDM & business process automation solution provider that powers 2400+ brands including Fender, GSK, Thomson Reuters, Mary Kay, IDEA, US Foods, Ecolab, Carhartt, Rich Products, and many more. The EnterWorks platform is highly ranked by industry analysts as a Multi-Domain Master Data Management hub with deep Product Information Management (PIM) and Digital Asset Management (DAM) capabilities. Our flexible platform enables customers to deliver high-quality data and experiences across systems, channels, and audiences. Learn more at https://www.winshuttle.com/enterworks.

About Strategix

Strategix CFT is a boutique consulting company and system integrator in the areas of Category Management and Supply Chain Management. With more than 20 years of experience Strategix relies on a deep subject matter expertise of technical and business process related themes. In order to ensure the solutions meet customer needs in the best possible way Strategix provides hybrid/ multi-vendor solutions. Strategix has already helped leading retailers and manufacturers worldwide to execute a seamlessly integrated space and assortment management. Find out more at https://www.strategix.eu/.

