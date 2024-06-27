WinWire recognized as the winner of 2024 Microsoft Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year

WinWire also named Migration to Azure Microsoft Partner of the Year finalist

HYDERABAD, India, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WinWire today announced it has won the Modernizing Applications 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for its work with Relativity, a global legal technology company, to boost business agility for its SaaS product, RelativityOne. WinWire was also named a finalist in the Migration to Azure category for its work with a leading drug discovery and development company. WinWire was recognized among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"It's an honor to once again be named a winner and a finalist in multiple categories of Microsoft's Partner of the Year Awards," said Ashu Goel, CEO of WinWire. "This global achievement is a testament to WinWire's leadership in cloud technology and deep expertise in delivering innovative solutions and services on the Microsoft Azure platform. As a Microsoft partner for more than 17 years, we have a long history of collaborating to help customers leverage the power of Azure to modernize their applications, enhance operational efficiency, and drive growth."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,700 nominations from more than 100 countries. WinWire was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the Modernizing Applications and Migration to Azure categories.

"WinWire has a proven track record of expediting organizations' digital transformation efforts. At Relativity, the core of our business is legal data. To best support customers with their data challenges, Relativity needed to ensure that our cloud ecosystem was increasingly agile, secure, and equipped to handle our rapidly growing demand," said Keith Carlson, Chief Technology Officer at Relativity. "WinWire collaborated with Relativity to modernize our .NET framework and migrate pipelines to GitHub, enabling more agile feature development and deployment. This tailored application modernization approach has resulted in shorter lead times and quicker implementation of security frameworks which has resulted in a better and more secure customer experience."

"Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. "The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year's winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what's possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud."

