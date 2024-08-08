Wipro Infrastructure Engineering's Hydraulics Business Acquires Columbus Hydraulics

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wipro Hydraulics, the hydraulic cylinder manufacturing business of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Columbus Hydraulics, a leading US-based hydraulic cylinder manufacturer.

Established in 1952, Columbus Hydraulics has built a strong reputation in the hydraulics industry, delivering custom hydraulic solutions for a variety of applications including agriculture, construction, turf maintenance and marine applications.

Columbus Manufacturing facility, Columbus, Nebraska, USA

Commenting on the acquisition, Mr. Pratik Kumar, CEO, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering & Managing Director, Wipro Enterprises, said, "As a leading independent hydraulic cylinder manufacturer, Wipro Hydraulics has established a significant presence in all growth markets. This acquisition strengthens our position and enhances our manufacturing capabilities in North America. By integrating Columbus Hydraulics' expertise in customized hydraulic solutions, we aim to provide even more comprehensive offerings to our customers."

Mr. Sitaram Ganeshan, President, Wipro Hydraulics, added, "The acquisition of Columbus Hydraulics, following our recently acquired Mailhot Industries, is a strategic move to accelerate growth in North America. This acquisition complements our product and customer portfolio, allowing us to offer a broader range of hydraulic solutions for varied applications. Our combined skilled workforce will enable us to innovate for the current and future needs of our customers."

Brian Schneider of Northstar Capital, said, "I want to express my gratitude to the Columbus Hydraulics team for their dedication throughout this remarkable growth journey. Wipro is the perfect partner to propel Columbus into its next stage of expansion in North America. I look forward to seeing Columbus thrive under Wipro's leadership."

About Wipro Infrastructure Engineering:

Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, a part of Wipro Enterprises, is a diversified business with expertise spanning over four decades of engineering and manufacturing excellence in Hydraulics, Industrial Automation, Aerospace, Water Treatment, and Additive Manufacturing. The Wipro Hydraulics Business specializes in designing and manufacturing custom-built Hydraulic Cylinders for applications in diverse segments such as Construction & Earthmoving, Material & Cargo Handling, Forestry, Farm & Agriculture, Mining, and Truck Tipping Solutions. Additionally, Wipro Hydraulics operates 14 manufacturing facilities globally, further enhancing its capacity and reach.

For more information visit www.wiproinfra.com

About Columbus Hydraulics:

Founded in 1952, Columbus Hydraulics is a US-based leader in hydraulic cylinder manufacturing, known for delivering custom and high-quality hydraulic solutions for a variety of applications including agriculture, construction, turf maintenance and marine applications. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Columbus Hydraulics has built a strong reputation in the hydraulic industry.

For more information visit www.columbushydraulics.com

