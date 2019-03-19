Wisdomjobs.com Survey Finds Significant Increase in Year-on-Year Hiring Demand in 2019

MUMBAI, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Building on the hiring momentum seen last year, 2019 is expected to see a 10-12% increase in hiring activity

With no headwinds to deal with - such as demonetization, GST implementation, and revised H1B regulations that affected the industry last year - companies are expected to ramp up their hiring, in addition to trying hard to retain existing talent in 2019. Increased investments are expected in skill development, upskilling, and training. Lateral hiring is expected to maintain a steady pace while entry-level hiring will see an upswing.

Ajay Kolla, Founder & CEO, Wisdomjobs.com, said, "The IT and Technology sectors will continue to see the creation of a multitude of openings in new-age technologies. The Banking and Financial Services sector is also expected to see healthy hiring on the back of ongoing digitization and technology adoption."

Key findings of the hiring trends survey carried out by Wisdomjobs.com are:

IT and Automotive industries expected to lead the way

2019 is expected to see a spurt in hiring in most major industries such as IT (24%), Automotive (18%), BPO/ITES (14%), Education (11%), FMCG (9.5%), and BFSI (4.5%).

Construction/Engineering and Pharma industries are expected to see a drop in hiring of 7% and 5% respectively in 2019.

IT and HR functions to see aggressive hiring

All functional areas are expected to see considerable Y-o-Y growth with IT-Software (20%) and HR (15%) leading the way. Sales (10%) and Marketing (4%) are also expected to see an increase in hiring.

The Production/Maintenance function is expected to see a decline of 10% in hiring.

Entry-level hiring to see the highest growth

Hiring at the entry-level is expected to see a rise of 15% while mid-level hiring is expected to go up by 8%.

Senior-level hiring is projected to see a rise of 2% over the last year.

Hyderabad and Chennai expected to see the maximum increase in hiring

Hyderabad (15%), Chennai (13%), Mumbai (11%), and Delhi (9%) are expected to see noticeable growth in hiring in 2019.

(15%), (13%), (11%), and (9%) are expected to see noticeable growth in hiring in 2019. BPO (15%) and FMCG (11%) sectors are expected to see the highest levels of hiring in Hyderabad while BFSI (18%) and Automotive (12%) are the sectors which will see significant hiring in Chennai .

while BFSI (18%) and Automotive (12%) are the sectors which will see significant hiring in . BFSI (14%) is also expected to be the leading sector, hiring-wise, in Mumbai while IT Software (13%) will lead the way in hiring in Delhi .

