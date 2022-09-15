With 1 lakh happy diners in the first six months, Pisco by the Beach ranks amongst the most popular dining destinations in Goa

PANJIM, India, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pisco by the Beach, located on the Anjuna Beach, has been making waves in Goa with the milestone achievement of serving 1 lakh happy patrons within the first six months. Amongst the newest entrants in this booming Goa market, the state's first resort villa eatery is swiftly working its way towards being the No. 1 across the State with a large focus on penetrating other resort destinations across the globe.

Pisco by the Beach, Goa

Interestingly Pisco launched during the peak of the pandemic. Restaurants and cafes across the world were closing due to strict restrictions on capacities and houses. Travel was disrupted. Sustainability was uncertain and normal life was suspended as lockdowns confined Indians to their homes.

Yet in just a span of six months, Pisco has braved all obstacles and established itself as a frontrunner in the food & beverage industry gaining loyal patronage. Pisco by the Beach has trumped all expectations and became one of the highest revenue generating restaurants in Goa within its first quarter itself and with being just 6 months old it is already amongst the most popular in the state with Chef Rohan D'souza also achieving the Restaurant India Award for the Chef of the year.

On delving deeper into this success story, it was discovered that several factors that worked in the brand favour.

One of the first to introduce resort cuisine to India's most popular resort destination, Pisco has conceptualised in a unique resort villa, located right on the beach with unmatched views.

Chef Rohan D'Souza, as a local Goan with years of experience spearheading a bevy of successful restaurants, has the pulse on the palates of his patrons. Interestingly the restaurant offers a unique menu for lunch and a totally different menu for dinner. Another first in the industry, urging dinners to return to a complete different epicurean experience. The innovation of the private dining hammocks overlooking the ocean, entice them to stay longer and savour cherished moments while enjoying the uninterrupted views of the ocean.

One of the most instagrammable locations to savour the sunset, Pisco's iconic bamboo installation has been the backdrop to many of the country's influential. With live music on the weekends and furry friends welcome too, Pisco has discovered the recipe to the perfect gastronomical paradise.

Monsoons are torrential in Goa and force several restaurants to shut down, the Pisco team however had the foresight to triple enforced the restaurant foundation so that its structure can brave any storm.

Spearhead by Twinkle Keswani who has a strong financial acumen due to her business background and experience running several other successful restaurants adds, "Pisco by the beach has been created with a lot of conscious emphasis on emotional intelligence together with an understanding of consumer demands as per the landscape and location. As hospitality services are produced and consumed simultaneously with a high level of human interaction, our focus was to create a product with instant emotional alignment is what we aimed at while keeping in mind what consumers would like, what would invoke positive sentiment, their purchasing decisions amongst other determinants."

There is lots in store in the future too for this pioneering hospitality brand.

"We have been working on penetrating new resort destinations and after making waves in Goa our next culinary destination is in the mountains of Ladakh and we hope for the same warm reception as we received from our patrons in Goa," Twinkle Keswani, Managing Director - Pisco by The Beach, Toro Toro Goa, Chop, Nairobi, Cafe Montagne Leh said. A tasty trail with delicious surprises await as Pisco by the Beach, promises a flavourful future!

