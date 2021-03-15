With a Message of 'Rise & Shine in Life', Griffyn Robotech Pvt. Ltd. Encouraged Dream-chasing This Women's Day

PUNE, India, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With technology being the driving force of day-to-day lives, it is almost impossible to imagine a world without it. In such a tech-savvy ambiance, while it is necessary to create a culture of transparency and communication, it is also necessary to pay heed to social issues and take actions concerning the same.

Recently, tech-based-industries picked up some data from Google regarding how many men versus women are employed in IT and technological sector, it is obvious that insights are positive for both men and women.

Griffyn Robotech Pvt. Ltd., being a technology and automation-driven organization believes in gender equality, career-growth, and employee-hiring based on talent, so that it's a win-win for both the company, as well as, employees.

On this International Women's Day on March 8, Griffyn Robotech Pvt. Ltd. arranged a social event highlighting the day-to-day aspects of life. This year's theme, 'How to Rise & Shine in Life', explored topics related to career, family, personal growth, and chasing dreams. The Guest Speaker, Mrs. Manjula Nair (CEO of A Buzz Company), explained how innovations can work in favor of gender equality and form gender-responsive social systems. More than 70+ female strength was present during the event. The topics discussed in the event, covered the following aspects of life:

Beginning every day with a fresh start.

Learning from peers & co-workers and growing.

Following diversified job functions, excelling and cherishing them.

Maintaining excellent work-life balance.

Stepping forward in life without any pushing factor.

Becoming a teacher even when they are not one (professionally).

Making presence to be felt in COE/ various volunteering initiatives.

Building a powerful leadership profile to grow more in life.

Escalating up in life while following some necessary hacks and tips.

The speaker herself being a hard-working and successful woman throughout the course of her life, has countless stories and motivational perks to share. She shared her life stories and experiences of becoming an all-accomplished woman entrepreneur and building a team of like-minded professionals to bring the venture to all-new heights.

The Director of Griffyn Robotech, Mr. Ameya Kandalkar believes in the power of women, and he supports the fact that women and men employees together in a workspace can improve efficiency of the organization. He says, "All the women working in corporates, gaining greater heights, deserve huge respect, and at our workspace, we focus on hiring the right talent whether they come in the form of women or men, sticking to the path of gender equality; thus, encouraging all the employees to go limitless in their careers, and lives." He further adds, "As one of the leaders of the company, I have an 'open door policy,' so that in case of any issues, employees can come up for one-to-one interactions, get their problems solved."

At Griffyn, employees are kept constantly inspired to participate in various cultural and social awareness events to keep the employees energized and happy. The company promotes equal growth opportunities for both men and women. Also, Griffyn runs various learning and development programs to help employees grow in their careers & roles & expand their skill-sets. Different activities keep on happening in the company to make it a great place to work in. Also, employees are kept engaged to participate in various clubs, such as sports, hobby, and music to keep their interests alive while working.

International Women's Day brings such a social awareness opportunity again. That's why the company with its group of organizations, Phoenix Innovations LLC (Atlanta, USA), Xcaliber Infotech Pvt. Ltd., (Pune), Griffyn Robotech Pvt. Ltd., (London, UK & Pune) & Bitmapper Integration Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Pune) stood out with ways to deliver powerful insights for women on the very day.

Covering up diversified industries beginning from Telecom, Ceramics, Jewelry, Pharmaceutical, Machine Tools, FMCG, to Automobiles, the company ensures to offer the employees with a work-culture that encompasses not only a grand office campus offering enough peace and comfort to work, but also an ambiance that constantly keeps the employees occupied in work-related, entertainment-driven, and their self-growth motivated tasks.

With this event, the company aimed for women to become aware of some lesser-known facts and led towards empowerment with greater speed and motives.

