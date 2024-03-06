Wix Empowers Business Owners in India with Multiple Payment Provider Options

Business owners in India can now effortlessly connect local payment providers to their Wix websites, enabling them to start accepting payments and enhance their online transactions

NEW DELHI, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform to create, manage, and grow a global digital presence1, today announced three new providers - Airpay, Easebuzz, and Nimbbl—have been onboarded, enhancing Wix's offerings to its Indian merchants and providing more options for users. Additionally, two other providers - Razorpay and Cashfree - have regained approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), allowing them to onboard new users once again. These providers offer a range of features and capabilities tailored to diverse business models, ensuring that merchants can seamlessly integrate payment solutions into their Wix websites.

Wix offers a streamlined process for connecting payment gateways, ensuring that merchants can swiftly integrate payment solutions. The intuitive interface and user-friendly tools provided by Wix empower merchants to navigate the setup process with ease, eliminating complexities and minimizing downtime.

"Wix remains committed to providing businesses in India with the tools and resources they need to succeed," said Vargab Bakshi, VP & Country Head, India at Wix. "We are pleased to announce that leading payment providers have successfully passed the RBI's review process and are available for connection on the Wix platform. We look forward to continue expanding our partnerships for India-based merchants so both agencies and self-creators are empowered to efficiently manage their payment processing needs to remain competitive, increase conversions, and ultimately grow their revenues."

