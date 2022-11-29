WorkForce Software Earns Top Position in Info Tech's SoftwareReviews Workforce Management - Enterprise Data Quadrant Report 2022 for Fifth Consecutive Year

WorkForce Software's end-users' evaluation earns the #1 position, recognizing excellence in customer satisfaction, continuous innovation, and delivery of the best modern workforce management solution

LIVONIA, Mich., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions, WorkForce Software , announces its WorkForce Suite was named the top vendor solution in the latest Workforce Management (WFM) - Enterprise Data Quadrant Report 2022 from Info Tech's SoftwareReviews for the fifth consecutive year. Info Tech's Data Quadrant Report provides a comprehensive evaluation of leading solutions in workforce management – for the enterprise market with WorkForce Software ranking in the highest position and winning a Data Quadrant Gold Medal in the Workforce Management - Enterprise (WFM) Software Awards category.

The SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant evaluates and ranks products based on feedback from information technology (IT) and business professionals. The data is verified for accuracy, analyzed, and categorized in easy-to-visualize charts. Each product is compared with all other products in the category to create a holistic, unbiased view of workforce management software providers. Businesses that are committed to connecting with their employees and optimizing productivity are investing in modern workforce management solutions. Modern workforce management enables business leaders to forecast labor requirements, optimize staff scheduling, track time and attendance for accurate pay, gather valuable employee feedback in the flow of work, consistently communicate with and among employees, engage employees with needed training, and more.

"It's gratifying for our employees to see their hard work and commitment pay off after being named the leader in the Workforce Management Enterprise Data Quadrant for the fifth consecutive year. This is especially meaningful because our customers ranked us as the best based on their experiences using our solutions," said Mike Morini CEO of WorkForce Software. "Positively impacting our customers' success and creating a better experience for their employees is our goal when we design our solutions. In the challenging economic environment our customers are navigating, it is imperative that companies can optimize their investments in their workforce. We are proud to be recognized for solutions that enable them to both improve operating results and their employees' experience at work."

WorkForce Software's WorkForce Suite received first place composite score rankings for overall vendor capabilities and product features. It also scored highest by its customers for "ease of implementation" and "business value created", ahead of other workforce management vendor solutions that were evaluated, indicating that WorkForce Software customers realize rapid results from their HR digital transformation programs and return on their investment. WorkForce Software placed in a leading vendor position in nineteen important vendor capabilities categories, including highest ranked in absence management, attendance management and policies, staffing, workforce dashboards and reporting, and workforce planning and forecasting.

"Creating meaningful and authentic connections between employees and their employers is essential for businesses to succeed – especially as global employers are still experiencing significant labor shortages. At WorkForce Software, we leverage consumer-grade technology and real-time data to create dynamic interactions between managers and their front-line teams, facilitate communications, and enable the flexibility that matters most to employees when they are selecting or choosing to stay with an employer," continues Morini.

WorkForce Software's WorkForce Suite is recognized again in 2022 with a Data Quadrant Gold Medal in the Workforce Management - Enterprise (WFM) Software Awards category. The awards are distributed annually to recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their customers and end-users. The Data Quadrant measures the complete software experience, comparing both the experience with the software and the relationship with the vendor. Satisfaction with the software is measured by combining users' satisfaction with the top features and the likelihood of users to recommend the software. The vendor experience is calculated using a weighted average of the satisfaction scores tied to vendor capabilities (e.g., software implementation, training, customer support, product roadmap) and the working relationship with the vendor (e.g., whether the vendor is trustworthy, respectful, fair).

To learn more about WorkForce Software and its market-leading WorkForce Suite solution, click here. To read Info Tech's SoftwareReviews 2022 Workforce Management - Enterprise Data Quadrant Report and Gold Medal Awards, click here.

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is the first global provider of workforce management solutions with integrated employee experience capabilities. The company's WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization's needs—no matter how unique their pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules—while delivering a breakthrough employee experience at the time and place work happens. Enterprise-grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software is helping some of the world's most innovative organizations optimize their workforce, protect against compliance risks, and increase employee engagement to unlock new potential for resiliency and optimal performance. When your employees include deskless or hourly workers, unionized, full-time, part-time, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com .

WorkForce Software's solutions are also available through our global reseller, SAP. To learn more, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com/partner/sap/.

